Scoggins: Boys hockey tournament transforms St. Paul into the great Moorhead get-together

Rachel Bergeson received news that inspired a fist pump and facepalm simultaneously.

The Concordia (Moorhead) College athletic director learned on March 2 that her school earned the opportunity to host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Division III women’s basketball tournament this weekend. This is the college’s first time hosting a tournament game in three decades.

Wonderful accomplishment.

Terrible timing.

“I had to hire some extra help,” Bergeson said, “so I can play mom.”

She is a Hockey Mom and owns an “I love Potatoes” hat to prove it.

Bergeson is a proud member of the Moorhead Mafia that made the 3½-hour trek to downtown St. Paul to support the Spuds in the state boys hockey tournament.

Moorhead has a population of 45,000. When it’s tournament time, the last person to leave the city knows to turn the lights off to save energy.