The finest excuse to jump on Highway 100, turn west onto I-394/Hwy. 12 and make the easy 25-minute drive to Delano always had been to watch a summer ballgame. The Delano Athletics are the home team, the ballpark is Athletic Field and it always seems to be undergoing subtle yet splendid improvements.

This is now my favorite ballpark in the Great North, and that includes Target Field in Minneapolis and CHS Field in St. Paul, where a combined 57 different pitchers (position players excluded) were employed for the Twins and their Class AAA Saints in 2025.

There was a moment in January 2017 when there was a glance taken at the state high school hockey rankings and shocking information was discovered:

Not only had Delano been producing a boys hockey team for three decades, but now the Tigers were rated No. 3 in Class 1A, behind only Hermantown and Breck.

Slight investigation revealed Delano was led by standout forwards Ben Meyers, Brian Halonen and John Keranen, seniors who had been playing together since they were in kindergarten. Meyers would go to the USHL, then have a full career with the Gophers.

This has been followed by five-plus pro seasons with Colorado, Anaheim and Seattle, where Meyers has played 36 games with the Kraken this season.

And it must be said, Ben looked dominant in that game witnessed in 2017 in that original, bare-bones indoor rink for Delano hockey. The enthusiasm for the sport has now led to an impressive new rink that’s part of a large skating complex.

Back in 2017, it was discovered that Tom Emmer had been a hockey promoter since moving to Delano with wife Jacqueline and their seven children in the mid-’90s. The hint on this was that Emmer’s Twitter avatar carried the message, “Husband, father, hockey fan and Congressman for Minnesota’s Sixth District.”