Minnetonka moves into 2A semifinals, awaits winner of Grand Rapids. vs Rosemount

Goldsworthy has been the coach at his high school alma mater since the fall of 2017, after being the coach at his college alma mater, St. Olaf, for 19 seasons, the 2015-16 season being his last. He played one season of minor league hockey and, then, at age 23, he was hired by the Oles as their head coach.

Goldsworthy was also a strong contributor to the Minnetonka team that made the school’s second appearance in a state hockey tournament in 1990.

Minnetonka head coach Sean Goldsworthy watches from the bench in the second period of a MSHSL boys hockey game between Minnetonka and Mahtomedi Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026 at Pagel Ice Arena in Minnetonka. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Second period: Minnetonka 4, Gentry Academy 0

Minnetonka forward Caden Lindsay (8) races for a loose puck past Gentry Academy goaltender Gavin Grose (33) in the second period. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Another Skippers goal. Cooper Rannow smacked home a long rebound in front of the net for his 10th goal of the season.

Watching Minnetonka is a master class on defensive hockey. The Skippers are always in the right position, they cut off passing lanes, make contact with the body when necessary and are disruptive with their sticks. And if a mistake is made, a teammate is there to cover.

— Jim Paulsen

Second period: Minnetonka 3, Gentry Academy 0

Cash Hardie scored his second goal of the game when he skated out of the corner and in front of the net to bump the Minnetonka lead to 3-0. The Skippers are in complete control of this one right now.