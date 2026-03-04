Minnetonka boys hockey coach Sean Goldsworthy leads next generation of Skippers to the tournament

Sean Goldsworthy was a strong contributor to the Minnetonka team that made the school’s second appearance in a state hockey tournament in 1990. The Skippers defeated Edina in a region final to earn the short trip to the St. Paul Civic Center, then defeated Burnsville 5-4 to reach the semifinals.

It was there they faced the Roseau Rams, champions of Region 8. In what Goldsworthy still rates at the top of his largest hockey disappointments, the Rams rollicked to a 5-2 victory and went on to defeat the other team from the north, Grand Rapids, in the title game.

This was long ago, 36 years, but several generations in Minnesota hockey time.

That was a time when Roseau, 10 miles south of the Canadian border and with a population of 2,400 at the time, could face a powerhouse from the Twin Cities and be considered the favorite.

The 1990 title came in the final year of the one-class hockey tournament, although Roseau added titles in 1999 and 2007 after opting to move up to Class 2A.

The 1990 tournament was five years before Minnesota started a girls tournament to settle a state champion among 35 high schools sponsoring hockey.

It wasn’t until the winter of 1997-98 that the Gophers started a women’s hockey program. Minnesota Duluth started a couple of years later and won the first NCAA title over St. Lawrence at Mariucci Arena in 2001.

And here’s the bonus: The coach of the Roseau Rams when they defeated Minnetonka — and came close to breaking Goldsworthy’s heart in 1990 — was Dean Blais. He went home to coach the International Falls Broncos, then to Grand Forks to coach North Dakota and wound up building the program at Nebraska-Omaha.