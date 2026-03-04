Brody Geislinger ran his fingers through the blond hair trailing down his neck.

The Delano hockey captain and his linemate and co-captain Jacob Perlich sat in neighboring salon chairs inside Fantastic Sams Cut & Color off Hwy. 12 on Monday, March 2, before the boys hockey state tournament begins Wednesday.

The two were still buzzing from winning the section championship that sent the Tigers to the state tournament when Geislinger’s reflection greeted him in the salon mirror with tightly trimmed sides, disrupted by racing stripes slicing through to his scalp.

“How does the back look? Does it look like it’s just really flat down here?” he asked, hyperaware of what the mullet will look like flowing from a helmet in front of a crowd of 20,000.

The Delano boys hockey team is playing in the state tournament for the first time in five years after winning the Class 1A, Section 2 championship game Thursday, Feb. 26, beating Blake 6-2.

Second-seeded Delano will face seventh-seeded Mankato West at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a Class 1A quarterfinal.

“It hasn’t really hit yet,” Perlich said about his first time on Grand Casino Arena’s sheet of NHL ice.

“Last year, we had way more skill. This year, we just had more chemistry. … Brods, are you getting the stripe?” Perlich asked, cutting off his own analysis of the team’s state title chances this year.