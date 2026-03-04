Skip to main content
Here are 10 boys hockey players to keep an eye on at the state tournament

Expect these players to make a difference on the ice at Grand Casino Arena this week.

Cole Swanson (2) of the Hibbing Chisholm Blue Jackets is a natural scorer with a quick, left-handed shot. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

This being Minnesota, talent runs deep on the rosters of state tournament-teams. We’ve selected 10 players who are likely to stand out:

Chase Jerdee

Minnetonka senior goalie

Former Minnesota North Stars goalie Don Beaupre, who was on the smallish side, once said about is stature: “I just have to stop the puck, not beat it up.” Size is not a problem for Jerdee, who stands 6-5 and is a finalist for the Frank Brimsek Award as the state’s top goalie. Solid, steady and always in the right place, Jerdee is the perfect backstop behind Minnetonka’s top tier defense.

Joey Cullen

Moorhead sophomore forward

The youngest of the Cullen clan appears to have the biggest future. He missed a large chunk of the season with an injury, but still managed to score 17 goals and 20 assists. Some with knowledge of the youth hockey call him the top sophomore in the country and possible No. 1 draft pick.

Tucker Johnson

Edina senior forward

A Mr. Hockey finalist, the 5-11, 170-pound winger can score — he’s lit the lamp 16 times this season, in some clutch situations — but where he really excels is in his playmaking abilities. He has 43 assists and has racked up three or more helpers in a single game seven times.

Seth Carlson

Grand Rapids senior forward

A leader in on the ice, the Thunderhawks tend to follow Carlson’s lead. The team’s leading scorer (43 points, 20 goals), Carlson got valuable state tournament experience as a member of their 2024 team that finished fourth. Carlson is the offensive leader now, a versatile 200-foot player who makes Grand Rapids click when he’s on the ice.

Cole Swanson

Hibbing/Chisholm sophomore forward

The younger brother of Strib Varsity Minnesota Player of the Year Tate Swanson, Cole is a natural scorer with a quick, left-handed shot. A whiz around the net with great anticipation.

Connor Schubert

Rosemount junior forward

Schubert was in the right place at the right time, scoring twice in the Irish 3-2 Section 3AA championship game victory over St. Thomas Academy. Shubert has 19

Gavin Andersen

Warroad junior forward

The type of player you’d expect from Warroad: Fast and crafty, with a finisher’s mentalty. Andersen leads the Warriors in scoring, netting 30 goals, but also makes his teammates better. adding 29 assists.

Daniel Halonen

Delano senior forward

The Mr. Hockey finalist is strong with the puck and can carry it through contact, but also slippery enough get through small seams. He looks like he was born to score goals, with a quick, accurate shot. He’s tied for sixth in the state with 39 goals.

Devin O’Donnell

Mahtomedi senior forward

O’Donnell is tough and hard to ride off the puck. He’s elevated his game in the playoffs with five goals and four assists in the Zephyrs last four games.

Jaxon Cook

Gentry Academy sophomore forward

With 33 goals and 26 assist, the talented Cook leads a group of young, improving players who have the Stars on a development track that will make them dangerous for years to come.

