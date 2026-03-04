Here are 10 boys hockey players to keep an eye on at the state tournament

This being Minnesota, talent runs deep on the rosters of state tournament-teams. We’ve selected 10 players who are likely to stand out:

Chase Jerdee

Minnetonka senior goalie

Former Minnesota North Stars goalie Don Beaupre, who was on the smallish side, once said about is stature: “I just have to stop the puck, not beat it up.” Size is not a problem for Jerdee, who stands 6-5 and is a finalist for the Frank Brimsek Award as the state’s top goalie. Solid, steady and always in the right place, Jerdee is the perfect backstop behind Minnetonka’s top tier defense.

Joey Cullen

Moorhead sophomore forward

The youngest of the Cullen clan appears to have the biggest future. He missed a large chunk of the season with an injury, but still managed to score 17 goals and 20 assists. Some with knowledge of the youth hockey call him the top sophomore in the country and possible No. 1 draft pick.

Tucker Johnson

Edina senior forward

A Mr. Hockey finalist, the 5-11, 170-pound winger can score — he’s lit the lamp 16 times this season, in some clutch situations — but where he really excels is in his playmaking abilities. He has 43 assists and has racked up three or more helpers in a single game seven times.

Seth Carlson

Grand Rapids senior forward