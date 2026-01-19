One of North America’s most intense high school hockey rivalries involves a border crossing, more than a half-century of history and, fittingly, a fish trophy.

For more than six decades, Falls High in International Falls and Fort Frances High in Ontario have faced off in boys hockey. The rivalry delivers an incomparable hockey environment, given fan bases and players from two countries converge in small-town ice rinks.

The Fort Frances Muskies’ home rink, Ice for Kids Arena, is just 3.1 miles away from Bronco Arena, the home rink of Falls High. To attend these annual games, fans and players must cross the Rainy River and United States-Canada border,

When it’s time for their border-battle game, players from International Falls add two unique items to their packing lists: a traveling trophy adorned with a large walleye, and passports.

“It’s the biggest game of the year, bar none, it’s not even close,” Falls High athletics director Timm Ringhofer said. “You could lose every other game, but as long as you beat Fort Frances it’ll be a good season.”

Click the video box above to ride along with the Broncos to Fort Frances, and hear from state leaders Anthony Yerxa and William Yerxa.

On Dec. 19 in Fort Frances, the Broncos and Muskies faced off in their only meeting of this season. The clash ended in a 4-4 tie after overtime, sending the fish trophy back home with last season’s winner, Falls High.

The series now sits at 52-39-3 in favor of the Broncos.