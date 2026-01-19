Skip to main content
Video: This hockey rivalry requires an international border crossing

The International Falls boys hockey team has been traveling to Canada to face off against Fort Frances since 1964.

International Falls senior captain Anthony Yerxa leads a pack of Broncos to the glass following his second period goal scored in Fort Frances on December 19, 2025. Yerxa's cousin Willy Yerxa (No. 18) skates in from the right to join the celebration. (Cassidy Hettesheimer)
By Alicia Tipcke

The Minnesota Star Tribune

One of North America’s most intense high school hockey rivalries involves a border crossing, more than a half-century of history and, fittingly, a fish trophy.

For more than six decades, Falls High in International Falls and Fort Frances High in Ontario have faced off in boys hockey. The rivalry delivers an incomparable hockey environment, given fan bases and players from two countries converge in small-town ice rinks.

The Fort Frances Muskies’ home rink, Ice for Kids Arena, is just 3.1 miles away from Bronco Arena, the home rink of Falls High. To attend these annual games, fans and players must cross the Rainy River and United States-Canada border,

When it’s time for their border-battle game, players from International Falls add two unique items to their packing lists: a traveling trophy adorned with a large walleye, and passports.

“It’s the biggest game of the year, bar none, it’s not even close,” Falls High athletics director Timm Ringhofer said. “You could lose every other game, but as long as you beat Fort Frances it’ll be a good season.”

Go inside the fierce high school boys hockey rivalry between International Falls and Fort Frances (Ontario) that dates back to 1964.

Click the video box above to ride along with the Broncos to Fort Frances, and hear from state leaders Anthony Yerxa and William Yerxa.

On Dec. 19 in Fort Frances, the Broncos and Muskies faced off in their only meeting of this season. The clash ended in a 4-4 tie after overtime, sending the fish trophy back home with last season’s winner, Falls High.

The series now sits at 52-39-3 in favor of the Broncos.

“A lot of history here,” Falls head coach Chad Baldwin said. “A lot of good games, a lot of good hockey players between both communities, and something everybody looks forward to every winter.”

Strib Varsity: Hockey on the border

Coming Jan. 20: Why two Canadian students from Rainy River High in Ontario commute hundreds of miles every week to play on the Falls High girls hockey team.

About the Author

Alicia Tipcke

Strib Varsity videographer

Alicia Tipcke is a video reporter for Strib Varsity. Prior to joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2025, she spent seven and a half years as a multimedia journalist and sports director for WDIO-TV in Duluth. A Stillwater native, Alicia graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in 2018.

Park of Cottage Grove’s mental health awareness game supports student-athletes

Video: Stillwater boys hockey makes season opening statement with OT win over Centennial

Comments