Park of Cottage Grove’s mental health awareness game supports student-athletes

The Wolfpack’s girls hockey program has hosted a Sophie’s Squad mental health awareness game every year since 2021.

Part of Cottage Grove and Woodbury varsity and junior varsity girls hockey players line up for a group photo featuring a Sophie’s Squad banner at Cottage Grove Ice Arena on Tuesday. Sophie’s Squad, an organization seeking to raise awareness and destigmatize mental health in girls youth sports, is in the midst of its fifth anniversary season. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Alicia Tipcke

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Before the start of the Woodbury vs. Park girls hockey game Tuesday in Cottage Grove, a ceremonial puck drop marked the home team’s fifth annual Sophie’s Squad mental health awareness game, a tradition that started the same year the organization was founded in 2021.

“We really just want to help athletes understand that mental health is important,” Sophie’s Squad Vice President Matt Lee said. “It’s something that they should treat like their physical health.”

Park players decorated their home arena, helmets and hair ties with purple and teal, the colors of the organization. Both teams received mental health resources, as did the fans in attendance.

“I think it’s a monumental thing that we do. It’s amazing to show little girls and older people that your mental health matters every day,” Park senior goalie Alayna Adamez said. “The game energy is always inspirational. It’s always electric. So it’s really amazing that our team still does this every single year.”

Since the organization’s inception, Sophie’s Squad has grown from a youth hockey audience to college and pro sport athletes, thanks to the PWHL.

“I’ve seen it help people tremendously,” Park senior center Alyssa Hill said. “I know for me, specifically, it made it a lot easier to know that there may be other people going through the same things, no matter what it is.

Everybody has their own story and their own thing that they may be struggling with. It’s totally okay to talk about it because we’re all human at the end of the day.”

About the Author

Alicia Tipcke

Strib Varsity videographer

Alicia Tipcke is a video reporter for Strib Varsity. Prior to joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2025, she spent seven and a half years as a multimedia journalist and sports director for WDIO-TV in Duluth. A Stillwater native, Alicia graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in 2018.

