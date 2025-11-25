Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide girls hockey ranking

Undefeated Bemidji is on the rise, arriving in the first 10 this week. A chance to prove itself further is just ahead.

Hill-Murray freshman goaltender Piper Tam (40) and Edina senior forward Cate McCoy, seen here in last year's Class 2A state championship game, are two girls hockey players who came up big in wins for their teams last week. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

As our girls hockey rankings continue to take shape, the biggest climber so far has been Class 2A squad Bemidji.

The Lumberjacks are undefeated through five games and led in scoring by 13 goals and five assists from junior Bailey Rupp, a Minnesota Duluth commit and member of the upcoming U.S. squad at the U-18 IIHF World Championships.

Bemidji’s 4-1 win over Roseau avenged a loss from last year’s Section 8 semifinal and was the Lumberjacks’ first victory over the Rams since 2022. Bemidji looks to qualify for state for the first time since 2007 and has a quality test against the top Class 1A team, Warroad, on Tuesday.

Here’s this week’s Top 25. Teams are Class 2A unless noted.

Minnesota Top 25

1. Hill-Murray (6-0) Previous rank: 1

In a 4-0 win over No. 6 Maple Grove, freshmen filled up the stat sheet for the Pioneers. Hannah Rychley scored twice, both times with primary assists from another freshman, Anna Pohl. Freshman goaltender Piper Tam posted 26 saves.

2. Holy Family (4-0) Previous rank: 2

Senior Maddy Kimbrel (Wisconsin) had a hat trick in the Fire’s 4-3 win over the top team in Class 1A, Warroad. Senior Addy Cowan (Dartmouth) picked up three assists.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Edina (4-1) Previous rank: 3

The Hornets, whose only loss of the season was to Holy Family, posted a 6-2 victory over Farmington in a rematch of last year’s state quarterfinal, with three goals from sophomore Hazel Schenkelberg and three assists for senior Cate McCoy (Dartmouth).

4. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (4-0-1) Previous rank: 4

Related Coverage

Sophomore Mia Sutch continued her strong start to the season. She has reached a team-high 13 points as Centennial/Spring Lake Park beat North Wright County 11-0 and edged River Cities 3-2.

5. Minnetonka (2-0-1) Previous rank: 5

The Skippers’ blue line held Andover to 12 shots on goal and kept a one-goal lead until sophomore Claire Sommerfeld scored the empty-netter for a 2-0 win.

6. Maple Grove (4-1) Previous rank: 8

Though they fell to top-ranked Hill-Murray, the Crimson beat fellow top-10 squad Benilde-St. Margaret’s 2-1 behind two assists from junior defender Maddie Elfstrand.

7. Warroad (1A, 2-0) Previous rank: 8

The Warriors played Holy Family close in a 4-3 loss, with two goals from junior Jaylie French (Dartmouth). They also picked up a 3-1 victory over River Lakes.

8. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (4-1) Previous rank: 6

Aside from the loss to Maple Grove, the Red Knights dominated Waconia, winning 14-0. Junior Katie Zakrajsheck (St. Cloud State) posted two goals and six assists, while junior Talla Hansen (Minnesota) had four goals and three assists.

9. Dodge County (1A, 5-0) Previous rank: 10

The Wildcats outscored their opponents 15-1 in wins over Hastings and Minneapolis. Two players integral to Dodge County’s 1A title last year, Maysie Koch and Zoe Heimer, are producing. Koch is up to 15 points and Heimer 14.

10. Bemidji (5-0) Previous rank: 14

The Lumberjacks picked up two 4-1 wins, over Buffalo and Roseau. Bailey Rupp scored twice against Roseau and recorded a hat trick against Buffalo.

11. Woodbury (4-0-1) Previous rank: 9

The Royals picked up handy wins over Cretin-Derham Hall, 4-1, and White Bear Lake, 7-1. Sophomore Madison Boone has a team-high six goals, three coming last week.

12. Breck (1A, 5-0) Previous rank: 13

The Mustangs stuffed three wins into their busy week, besting Gentry Academy, Visitation and Lakeville South. Defender Alexis Ulrich recorded a goal and two assists against Lakeville South.

13. Moorhead (3-2) Previous rank: 12

The Spuds only faced Crookston last week, a 4-0 win, with junior Shay Benson adding two goals to her team-high total of eight.

14. Farmington (4-1) Previous rank: 11

The Tigers couldn’t avenge last year’s state quarterfinal loss to Edina but beat Lakeville South 4-1 behind two goals and an assist from sophomore forward Payton Blom.

15. Blake (1A, 4-1) Previous rank: 15

Senior goaltender Janie McGawn (Dartmouth) posted back-to-back shutouts against Holy Angels and Blaine, totaling 42 saves across the 3-0 and 1-0 victories. Junior forward Makenzie Williams had the game-winner against the Bengals and two assists against the Stars.

16. Northfield (2-1-1) Previous rank: 18

Northfield beat Mankato West 10-2 and Owatonna 4-2. Senior defender Mia Miller (Minnesota State Mankato) has returned to her assist-savvy ways, leading the Raiders with a dozen points.

17. Proctor/Hermantown (1A, 3-2) Previous rank: 20

After a 6-0 win over Moose Lake Area, the Mirage topped fellow Top 25 squad Orono 3-1. Junior Avery Milbridge, recently moved from the blue line to center, scored three of her team-high five goals last week.

18. Andover (1-2) Previous rank: 16

Senior goaltender Clairebella Hills made 38 saves to keep the Huskies’ loss to the Skippers 1-0 for most of the game, but Andover couldn’t score in the 2-0 loss.

19. Albert Lea (1A, 5-0) Previous rank: 25

Third-period goals by junior forward Morgan Goskeson and junior defender Sydney Kolker helped Albert Lea come from behind to beat Marshall 4-3. The Tigers also bested Winona 3-0 to stay undefeated.

20. Marshall (1A, 5-1) Previous rank: 17

Junior forward Brooklyn Mauch is up to 16 goals this season after sizable wins over Worthington and Hutchinson and a loss to Albert Lea. Mauch also scored her 100th career goal.

21. Orono (1A, 3-2) Previous rank: 19

Junior forward Stella Bengtson netted two goals in a 5-1 win over Minneapolis, but the Spartans couldn’t overcome fellow Class 1A opponent Proctor/Hermantown.

22. Mankato East (1A, 4-1) Previous rank: unranked

The Cougars return to the rankings after an 8-1 win over Rochester Century/John Marshall and a 6-1 win over South St. Paul. In the latter, junior Grace Campbell scored four times

23. Wayzata (5-0) Previous rank: unranked

The undefeated Trojans have victories over White Bear Lake, Hopkins/Park, Bloomington/Jefferson, Fergus Falls and Alexandria, led by senior forward Julia Ostapeic‘s team-high 14 points and a save percentage of 95.3% from senior goalie Kylie Jaksha.

24. Roseau (4-3) Previous rank: 21

The Rams went 2-2 in a packed week, losing to Bemidji and Thief River Falls but picking up wins on back-to-back days against Buffalo and Sartell/Sauk Rapids. Senior Jasmine Hovda (St. Cloud State) had a hat trick in the first and two more goals in the other.

25. Mounds View/Irondale (6-0-1) Previous rank: unranked

This undefeated team has been one of the state’s busiest, already playing seven games. That has helped junior forward Sarah Johnson burst out to an early edge on the state scoring leaderboards, with 14 goals and 23 points.

Comment

About the Author

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More From Girls Hockey

Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide girls hockey ranking

Girls Hockey

Helmet debate continues following coach’s fall that led to brain injury

Strib Varsity

Comments