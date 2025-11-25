As our girls hockey rankings continue to take shape, the biggest climber so far has been Class 2A squad Bemidji.

The Lumberjacks are undefeated through five games and led in scoring by 13 goals and five assists from junior Bailey Rupp, a Minnesota Duluth commit and member of the upcoming U.S. squad at the U-18 IIHF World Championships.

Bemidji’s 4-1 win over Roseau avenged a loss from last year’s Section 8 semifinal and was the Lumberjacks’ first victory over the Rams since 2022. Bemidji looks to qualify for state for the first time since 2007 and has a quality test against the top Class 1A team, Warroad, on Tuesday.

Here’s this week’s Top 25. Teams are Class 2A unless noted.

Minnesota Top 25

1. Hill-Murray (6-0) Previous rank: 1

In a 4-0 win over No. 6 Maple Grove, freshmen filled up the stat sheet for the Pioneers. Hannah Rychley scored twice, both times with primary assists from another freshman, Anna Pohl. Freshman goaltender Piper Tam posted 26 saves.

2. Holy Family (4-0) Previous rank: 2

Senior Maddy Kimbrel (Wisconsin) had a hat trick in the Fire’s 4-3 win over the top team in Class 1A, Warroad. Senior Addy Cowan (Dartmouth) picked up three assists.