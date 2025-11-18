Skip to main content
Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide girls hockey ranking

Two teams made the jump into the top 10 while another moved into the top 20 after two weeks of competition.

By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Within the first two weeks of the girls hockey season, fans were treated to close matchups between teams ranked No. 2 and No. 3 in our preseason rankings, and teams ranked No. 4 and No. 5.

In its first game at Braemar Arena since upsetting Minnetonka in last year’s Class 2A, Section 2 final, Holy Family bested last year’s Class 2A state runner-up Edina 3-2 behind two goals and an assist from senior forward Maddy Kimbrel.

Meanwhile, Minnetonka and Centennial/Spring Lake Park battled to a 2-2 stalemate, with both teams scoring in the third period’s final minute to send the game to a scoreless overtime. Skippers goalie Ty Jabs made 25 saves, while on the other end of the ice Mercyhurst commit Kaia Weiland stopped 35 shots.

Here’s how the beginning of the season has played out for some of the state’s best:

(Teams are Class 2A unless noted.)

Minnesota Top 25

1. Hill-Murray (4-0) Previous rank: 1

The Pioneers have already packed four wins into their schedule, beating Moorhead, Alexandria, Rogers and River Cities, each by three goals or more. Junior forward Jaycee Chatleain leads the team with seven goals and 12 points.

2. Holy Family (2-0) Previous rank: 3

Wisconsin commit Maddy Kimbrel looked like a fast fit in her first games with Holy Family. She’s up to four goals and three assists and scored the game-tying and game-winning goals in a 3-2 win over Edina as future Badgers teammate Kayla Swartout made 26 saves for the Fire.

3. Edina (2-1) Previous rank: 2

Junior forward Audrey Davis, another Wisconsin commit, has been off to a blazing start for the Hornets, with eight points in three games. Aside from the loss to Holy Family, the Hornets handled Rogers and beat top-25 Proctor/Hermantown.

4. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (2-0-1) Previous rank: 4

If we hoped a result from Centennial/Spring Lake Park and Minnetonka’s matchup Saturday might mix up the rankings, a dramatic 2-2 tie won’t tip the scales this time. Centennial/Spring Lake Park handily beat Forest Lake, 6-1, and Rosemount, 8-1, led in scoring by sophomore Mia Sutch.

5. Minnetonka (1-0-1) Previous rank: 5

Aside from the Skippers’ draw against Centennial/Spring Lake Park, they shared the wealth in an 18-0 win over Elk River, with 14 players putting up points so far this season. Junior forward Delaney Miller (Dartmouth) leads with six.

6. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (3-0) Previous rank: 6

The Red Knights picked up wins against Waconia, Minneapolis and New Prague. Junior Gophers commit Talla Hansen has a team-high nine points.

7. Warroad (1A, 2-0) Previous rank: 8

The Warriors posted a 4-1 win against Proctor/Hermantown, then senior goaltender Payton Rolli (Minnesota) shut out Westonka/Southwest Christian 1-0.

8. Maple Grove (3-0) Previous rank: 9

The Crimson nabbed wins over fellow Top 25 teams River Cities and Moorhead and battled tight with a quality Alexandria team. Junior Hadley Bakker, committed to Merrimack, scored a team-high five goals.

9. Woodbury (2-0-1) Previous rank: 7

Junior goalie Alyssa Polaski has saved 95.9% of shots faced through three games — wins over Roseville/Mahtomedi and Eastview and a tie against Stillwater.

10. Dodge County (1A, 3-0) Previous rank: 12

That’s two shutouts already for the Wildcats and junior goaltender Faith Humphrey, blanking Winona and Cloquet/Esko/Carlton in addition to beating Duluth 3-2.

11. Farmington (2-0) Previous rank: 13

After beating Owatonna and Rosemount by four goals each, the Tigers get a shot this weekend at avenging last year’s state quarterfinal loss to Edina.

12. Moorhead (2-2) Previous rank: 11

The Spuds picked up losses to teams ranked ahead of them (Hill-Murray and Maple Grove) but found a high-scoring kick against Buffalo and Northfield, led by nine total goals from junior forward Shay Benson.

13. Breck (1A, 2-0) Previous rank: 14

After a 14-0 win against Moose Lake Area, the Mustangs beat Blake 4-2 in the first of the teams’ two regular-season matchups.

14. Bemidji (3-0) Previous rank: 16

Minnesota Duluth commit Bailey Rupp has 11 points across the Lumberjacks’ wins over Grand Rapids/Greenway, East Grand Forks and Thief River Falls.

15. Blake (1A, 2-1) Previous rank: 15

Aside from the Breck loss, the Bears beat Hutchinson 6-0 and Orono 3-1, with senior goaltender Janie McGawn posting a save percentage of 95.3% and two games with 30-plus saves.

16. Andover (1-1) Previous rank: 10

The Huskies beat Holy Angels 4-1 but lost 1-0 to Forest Lake in overtime. They get a big test against top-five team Minnetonka this Saturday.

17. Marshall (1A, 3-0) Previous rank: 24

High-scoring junior forward Brooklyn Mauch has picked up right where she left off, with nine points across the Tigers’ pair of 7-0 wins over Willmar and Fergus Falls and a 3-2 victory against Lakeville North.

18. Northfield (0-1-1) Previous rank: 17

Northfield will look to pick up its first win against Mankato West this week after tying Westonka/Southwest Christian 4-4 and losing to Moorhead 6-3.

19. Orono (1A, 2-1) Previous rank: 18

Sophomore Gabi Lopez picked up where her sister — Orono’s leading scorer last year, senior Zoe Lopez — left off, with a team-high six points as the Spartans beat Holy Angels and Cloquet/Esko/Carlton but lost to Blake.

20. Proctor/Hermantown (1A, 1-2) Previous rank: 22

Don’t let the record fool you. The Mirage have been tested with a 4-1 loss to Warroad and a 3-2 defeat to Edina but beat Roseau 5-2, with two goals from junior defender Avery Milbridge.

21. Roseau (2-1) Previous rank: 19

Despite a loss to Proctor/Hermantown, the Rams beat both Thief River Falls and East Grand Forks 5-1, with eight points from senior Jasmine Hovda (St. Cloud State).

22. River Cities (1-2) Previous rank: 20

This is another squad that had the early-season test of facing two top-10 teams to open the season (Maple Grove and Hill-Murray) but beat Eden Prairie 3-2.

23. Westonka/Southwest Christian (1-1-1) Previous rank: unranked

The White Hawks’ most eye-catching results weren’t necessarily wins; they tied Northfield and played Warroad close in a 1-0 Warriors win. Senior forward Lizzy Callahan (Minnesota Duluth) leads the team with seven points.

24. Lakeville North (3-1) Previous rank: unranked

The only blemish on the Panthers’ record is a 3-2 loss to Marshall. Otherwise, the experienced squad beat Grand Rapids/Greenway, Rock Ridge and Eastview, with 10 points from junior forward Maizee Storey.

25. Albert Lea (1A, 3-0) Previous rank: unranked

The Tigers have scored five goals or more in wins over Luverne, Rochester Mayo and River Lakes, led by seven points each from sisters Haley and Hanna Austinson.

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

