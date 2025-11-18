Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide girls hockey ranking

Within the first two weeks of the girls hockey season, fans were treated to close matchups between teams ranked No. 2 and No. 3 in our preseason rankings, and teams ranked No. 4 and No. 5.

In its first game at Braemar Arena since upsetting Minnetonka in last year’s Class 2A, Section 2 final, Holy Family bested last year’s Class 2A state runner-up Edina 3-2 behind two goals and an assist from senior forward Maddy Kimbrel.

Meanwhile, Minnetonka and Centennial/Spring Lake Park battled to a 2-2 stalemate, with both teams scoring in the third period’s final minute to send the game to a scoreless overtime. Skippers goalie Ty Jabs made 25 saves, while on the other end of the ice Mercyhurst commit Kaia Weiland stopped 35 shots.

Here’s how the beginning of the season has played out for some of the state’s best:

(Teams are Class 2A unless noted.)

Minnesota Top 25

1. Hill-Murray (4-0) Previous rank: 1

The Pioneers have already packed four wins into their schedule, beating Moorhead, Alexandria, Rogers and River Cities, each by three goals or more. Junior forward Jaycee Chatleain leads the team with seven goals and 12 points.

2. Holy Family (2-0) Previous rank: 3