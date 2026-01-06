Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide girls hockey ranking

A new year means a new No. 1 team in our girls hockey power rankings.

As teams across the state gathered for holiday tournaments in the final week of December, Centennial/Spring Lake Park came out the winner of a stacked Walser Invitational, with a field featuring four of the state’s top five squads.

At Edina’s Braemar Arena, Centennial/Spring Lake Park bested Andover 8-1, then beat Edina 6-2 in the semifinals before holding off a Holy Family rally and handing the top-ranked Fire its first loss of the year, 4-3.

Junior defender Brooke Ueland looks to pass to a Centennial/Spring Lake Park teammate in the team's 8-1 win over Andover at Edina's Braemar Arena on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. (Cassidy Hettesheimer)

Centennial/Spring Lake Park senior forward Alaina Gnetz, a Minnesota Duluth commit, is among the state’s top scorers with 28 goals, and forward Mia Sutch’s stellar sophomore season has her already sitting at 36 points. But the team’s danger is in its depth, with an arsenal of attacking talent averaging more than six goals per game.

Holy Family, ranked No. 1 in Strib Varsity’s Dec. 16 rankings, beat Centennial/Spring Lake Park earlier this winter, but the Walser Invitational winners took the top spot this time around. The two teams will face off once more in the regular season on Jan. 17.

Minnesota Top 25

All teams are Class 2A unless otherwise noted. Player’s college commitment in parentheses.

1. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (14-2-1) Previous: No. 3

Senior Katie Ball (Wisconsin-River Falls), freshman Kathryn Genia, Sutch and Gnetz found the back of the net against Holy Family, putting Centennial/Spring Lake Park ahead 4-1 by the end of the second period.