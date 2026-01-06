Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide girls hockey ranking

A new year means a new No. 1 team in our girls hockey power rankings.
As teams across the state gathered for holiday tournaments in the final week of December, Centennial/Spring Lake Park came out the winner of a stacked Walser Invitational, with a field featuring four of the state’s top five squads.
At Edina’s Braemar Arena, Centennial/Spring Lake Park bested Andover 8-1, then beat Edina 6-2 in the semifinals before holding off a Holy Family rally and handing the top-ranked Fire its first loss of the year, 4-3.
Centennial/Spring Lake Park senior forward Alaina Gnetz, a Minnesota Duluth commit, is among the state’s top scorers with 28 goals, and forward Mia Sutch’s stellar sophomore season has her already sitting at 36 points. But the team’s danger is in its depth, with an arsenal of attacking talent averaging more than six goals per game.
Holy Family, ranked No. 1 in Strib Varsity’s Dec. 16 rankings, beat Centennial/Spring Lake Park earlier this winter, but the Walser Invitational winners took the top spot this time around. The two teams will face off once more in the regular season on Jan. 17.
Minnesota Top 25
All teams are Class 2A unless otherwise noted. Player’s college commitment in parentheses.
1. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (14-2-1) Previous: No. 3
Senior Katie Ball (Wisconsin-River Falls), freshman Kathryn Genia, Sutch and Gnetz found the back of the net against Holy Family, putting Centennial/Spring Lake Park ahead 4-1 by the end of the second period.
2. Holy Family (15-1) Previous: No. 1
The Fire had an impressive holiday showing of their own, beating four teams ranked in the state’s top 10: Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Maple Grove, Minnetonka and even Centennial/Spring Lake Park, in an earlier meeting in mid-December.
The Pioneers outshot Andover 52-17 but lost 2-1 in overtime. They bounced back with wins over Rosemount, Orono and Benilde-St. Margaret’s, with freshman forward Anna Pohl looking especially sharp along with junior sister Emily (Wisconsin).
4. Minnetonka (11-1-4) Previous: No. 4
For the second time this season, the Skippers played Edina to a 3-3 tie, this time at the Walser Invitational. The rivals will get one more chance to see if they’ll have a regular-season winner on Jan. 15.
5. Edina (10-4-2) Previous: No. 5
Senior forward Lorelai Nelson (Penn State) powered the Hornets through a string of close wins over quality foes in Maple Grove, Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Andover, then scored a hat trick in a 6-2 win over Moorhead.
But the Hornets can’t seem to crack Centennial/Spring Lake Park, falling for the second time this year to the state’s new No. 1.
6. Bemidji (13-1-0) Previous: No. 6
The Lumberjacks outscored opponents 38-4 in the six games played since the latest rankings. Fourteen of those goals came from junior forward Bailey Rupp (Minnesota Duluth), whose team-high 44 points are good for third in the state.
The Red Knights lost 3-2 in overtime to Hill-Murray, beat Farmington and split a pair of games with Orono. In that window, junior forward Talla Hansen (Minnesota) and junior forward Katie Zakrajsheck (St. Cloud State) each recorded hat tricks.
A 4-0 win over Blake highlighted the Mustangs’ holiday stretch, with two goals from sophomore forward Mackenna Schlieman.
13. Wayzata (12-2-1) Previous: 18
A 4-3 win over Moorhead, led by two goals and an assist from freshman forward Lexi Morris, is the Trojans’ latest victory in a six-game winning streak.
14. Dodge County (1A, 12-3-1) Previous: No. 14
Four goals from junior Maysie Koch (St. Thomas) lifted the Wildcats over Eagan, 6-3, to cap a 4-1-1 stretch since mid-December, which included a 1-1 tie with Breck.
15. Andover (9-8) Previous: No. 20
The Huskies jump in the rankings thanks to a win over Moorhead and a 4-3 overtime victory over Hill-Murray. Against the Pioneers, junior Julia Gerdes’ second goal of the game was the overtime winner.
16. Moorhead (8-7-1) Previous: No. 16
After a trio of wins and a trio of losses since the last holiday ranking, the Spuds hung with Minnetonka in a 2-2 draw, with 31 saves by junior goaltender Maya Oetker.
17. Blake (1A, 13-3) Previous: No. 12
An overtime winner from junior Callie Arthur and 30 saves from senior goaltender Janie McGawn sent the Bears past Marshall, 2-1, while a hat trick from junior Leila Dalum clinched a 6-2 victory over Minneapolis.
18. Orono (1A, 8-8-1) Previous: No. 13
The Spartans lost four in a row in a tough stretch of quality opponents, including Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Hill-Murray. Then they switched things up by avenging their loss to the Red Knights with a 3-2 win, behind 48 saves from junior goaltender Vivienne Anderson.
19. Farmington (13-3-1) Previous: No. 18
Following a loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s, the Tigers won four in a row, with junior Lexi Giller scoring a hat trick against Northfield and the winning goal against Rosemount.
20. Mankato East (1A, 14-1-1) Previous: No. 19
Sophomore forwards Laina Peterson (44 points) and Ella Fugazzi (40 points) are among the state’s top 10 scorers this winter.
21. Stillwater (13-3-1) Previous: No. 23
The Ponies have plenty of experience seeing out close games, playing into overtime twice and picking up two one-goal wins since their Dec. 17 loss to Woodbury.
22. Marshall (1A, 15-4) Previous: No. 22
Junior forward Brooklyn Mauch continues to sit atop the state scoring leaderboard after leading the Tigers in wins over two North Dakota opponents and avenging a previous loss to Minnesota River.
23. Lakeville North (12-4-1) Previous: unranked
The Panthers are undefeated in their past seven outings, with senior Addison Nolander scoring clinching goals in their most recent wins over Northfield and Eastview.
24. Grand Rapids/Greenway (11-3-2) Previous: 25
Senior Kylie DeBay lit up Eden Prairie’s Mid-Winter Meltdown with a hat trick to beat North Wright County, half of the Lightning’s goals in a 4-3 win over Roseau and both goals in a 2-1 victory over Cretin-Derham Hall.
25. Northfield (9-6-1) Previous: unranked
Senior defender Mia Miller (Minnesota State Mankato) has 36 points so far this season, and the Raiders were the first team to beat Mankato East this year, 5-3.
