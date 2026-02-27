Last year, St. Michael-Albertville adopted a well-known motto with a historical attachment: Veni, vidi, vici. The phrase attributed to Julius Caesar, the legendary Roman general and dictator, translates to “I came, I saw, I conquered.”

This year? No fancy phrase or lofty mottos. Just business.

The Knights won their third consecutive Class 3A team championship, completing a 29-0 season with a 46-18 victory over Shakopee.

“We were just working hard every day in the wrestling room, harder than everyone else,” said undefeated senior 189-pounder John Murphy. “We sell accountability. Everyone doing the same thing. We have a great team bond. There’s a feeling in our room that’s like no others.”

Junior 114-pounder Landon Thoennes said the Knights’ memorable loss to Hastings in the Class 3A final in 2023 still sticks with them.

Hastings finished that match with five consecutive pins to win by a single team point.

The Knights haven’t forgotten. That loss provides daily motivation to do everything necessary to remain on top.

“There’s a picture posted in our wrestling room of our faces after that loss,” Thoennes said. “We don’t ever want to be looking like that again. It drives us every time we point to it.”