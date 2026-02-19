Wrestling state tournament: Schedule, tickets and more of what you need to know

St. Michael-Albertville and Staples-Motley are looking to repeat as Minnesota’s Class 3A and Class 1A state wrestling champions.

Those teams won their respective section tournaments and are the No. 1-seed in their respective classes when the Minnesota State High School League state tournament begins at Grand Casino Arena on Feb. 25. Both St. Michael-Albertville and Staples-Motley have been perched atop the 3A and 1A state rankings for the entire season.

Simley, a 17-time state team champion, earned the No. 1 seed in Class 2A. The Spartans run of six straight Class 2A title came to an end in 2025 with a loss to Kasson-Mantoville in the semifinals.

Here’s what you need to know about watching the tournament, either from up close or afar:

Wrestlers to watch

Joel Friederichs, Watertown-Mayer, senior, 121 pounds: Joel Friederichs was an undefeated champion (47-0) at 121 pounds last season. College: Minnesota.

Titan Friederichs, Watertown-Mayer, senior, 127 pounds: Titan Friederichs is a three-time state champion who’s headed to the Big Ten next year with his twin brother. College: Minnesota

Lincoln Robideau, St. Michael-Albertville, sophomore, 145 pounds: Lincoln, whose older brother Landon was the 2024-25 season All-Minnesota Boys Wrestler of the Year, is the defending 133-pound champ in 3A.

Christian Jelle, Grand Rapids, senior, 145 pounds: Two-time state champion hasn’t lost in more than two years. College: Oklahoma.