Kolton Claflin is a junior wrestler at River Falls High School in Wisconsin. He has Down syndrome.

At a recent meet, at the junior varsity level, he faced Mounds View’s Christian Uy in his first match.

“Kolton’s wrestled since seventh grade,” said his mother, Sheryl Tasker. “Normally, we go to a tournament and he’ll get to wrestle. Sometimes, the kids will be nice and let him stay on the mat for a bit. Most of the time, he’s on the mat for 10 seconds and gets pinned. He’s like any other boy. He gets upset.

“The first match is always a big deal, because if you win, you’re in the winners bracket.”

The match began, and Tasker noticed that Uy was allowing her son to compete.

“He let him wrestle for almost the whole match ... and then he actually let Kolton pin him,” Tasker said. “I thought my son had won the Olympic gold medal. I mean, he was high-fiving the other team, high-fiving anybody that would high-five him. I thought, ‘That was a super nice kid.’ I’m thinking that his parents went the extra mile to teach that kid that winning isn’t everything.”

In his next match, against a wrestler from a different school, Claflin was pinned quickly. “So Kolton’s mad, and he doesn’t really have a filter, so he’s mad and laying on the mat,” Tasker said. “His emotions are out all of the time. They call him the Hype Man because he’s always pumping everybody up.”

The third match would determine third place. Tasker noticed that her son’s opponent was letting him compete. She noticed that the opposing coach, Mounds View’s Dan Engebretson, was telling his wrestler to push Claflin. Tasker wondered whether Engebretson was urging his wrestler to win.