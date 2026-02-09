Skip to main content
Top seniors and future college standouts to watch in Minnesota high school winter playoffs

From hoops to hockey and wrestling, Strib Varsity has a list of top seniors you should see before they head off to star in college.

Among the future college stars to see at winter sports state tournaments are: Future Gophers Tori Oehrlein (top) and Payton Rolli (bottom), St. Cloud Tech swimmer Micah Davis who has signed with Virginia, Christian Jelle of Grand Rapids who will wrestle for Oklahoma, and JoJo Mitchell of Cretin Derham-Hall who will play basketball for the University of St. Thomas. (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Years from now, Minnesotans sitting at home watching NCAA Division I tournaments might hear the names of athletes that once dominated the sport in the North Star State.

This might be the list of names they’ll remember.

Many of the state’s top seniors will go on to compete for the Gophers, St. Thomas or another Minnesota college or university. They could also excel in a college program outside of Minnesota.

In winter sports like basketball, hockey and wrestling, there are a number of must-see future D-I college athletes fans should see during upcoming tournaments before their high school careers are over.

Here is Strib Varsity’s list of top senior prospects to watch before they’re done competing in high school:

Boys basketball

Nolen Anderson, Wayzata, Gophers

The 6-8 wing helped to lead the Trojans to a Class 4A state championship last year and is poised to do that again, leading them with 23 points per game. The Class 4A, Section 6 playoffs are March 6-10 and the Class 4A state tournament runs March 24-28 at Target Center and Williams Arena.

Dothan Ijadimbola, Totino-Grace, Drake

The Eagles fell short of competing for their fourth consecutive Class 3A title last year, but the 6-5 Ijadimbola is the type of all-around player to get them back to the championship game. The 3A, Section 5 playoffs are March 4-12 and the Class 3A state tournament runs March 25-28 at Williams Arena.

JoJo Mitchell, Cretin-Derham Hall, St. Thomas

Mitchell helped lead the Raiders to a Class 4A runner-up finish last year, but he took his game to another level and has averaged 21 points this season. CDH could be challenged by Tartan or East Ridge in the 4A, Section 4 playoffs March 4-12.

Jayden Moore, Hopkins, North Dakota

Moore, one of the most exciting playmakers in the state the past several years, is closing in on Minnesota’s all-time career assist mark of 1,274. He’ll try to get the Royals to their first state tournament since 2020, but they will likely have to go through Wayzata in 4A, Section 6.

Cedric Tomes, East Ridge, Gophers

A favorite for Minnesota Mr. Basketball, Tomes is averaging more than 30 points per game for the Raptors, who are hoping for their first state appearance since 2019. They will likely have to face CDH or Tartan in the 4A, Section 4 playoffs.

Christian Wiggins, Wayzata, Iowa State

The 6-5 future Cyclone usually saves his best performances for the biggest games, like a 45-point effort vs. Buffalo this season. Wiggins and Anderson could get the Royals to their sixth consecutive state championship game this year, but they’ll first have to get through a gantlet that is the 3A, Section 6 playoffs just to get to state.

Girls basketball

Kate Amelotte, Wayzata, Creighton

The versatile 6-foot forward was sidelined last season because of an injury, but she came back motivated and helped the Trojans to the No. 1 ranking in Class 4A. They will be looking to reach the state tournament for the first time since 2010 when playoffs in 4A, Section 6 are held from Feb. 25 through March 5. The girls state tournament is March 11-14 at Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion.

Maddyn Greenway, Providence Academy, Kentucky

One of three girls to surpass 5,000 career points in Minnesota history, Greenway is a McDonald’s All-American and one of the best athletes ever to compete in the state. She’ll look to lead the Lions to their fifth consecutive state title starting with the 2A, Section 5 playoffs Feb. 23 through March 6.

Mya Moore, Orono, Creighton

The 5-10 scoring machine and future Blue Jay with Amelotte has made the Spartans the team to beat in Class 3A along with sister Ally, a sophomore point guard. The Moore sisters can get Orono to its first state tournament since 2017. The 3A, Section 6 playoffs run Feb. 23 through March 5.

Vienna Murray, East Ridge, Oklahoma

The 6-1 sharpshooting Murray is the No. 3 player in the state’s 2026 class, but she kind of flew under the radar behind record-setting scorers Maddyn Greenway and Tori Oehrlein. Murray can get herself into a bigger spotlight if the Raptors reach their first-ever state tournament. That quest starts in the 4A, Section 4 playoffs from Feb. 25 through March. 5.

Tori Oehrlein, Crosby-Ironton, Gophers

This future Gopher was the first girls player this season to surpass 5,000 career points since the all-time scoring leader, Rebekah Dahlman from Braham. Oehrlein is the queen of triple-doubles and even quadruple-doubles, too. She’ll look to get a title-game rematch with Greenway and Providence Academy, but that journey starts Feb. 24 through March 5 in the 2A, Section 7 playoffs.

Samantha Voll, Monticello, St. Thomas

Voll, who scored 2,000 points in her career to become the all-time leading scorer in Monticello history, will be fun to watch in the new Tommies arena next season. But before that, she’ll look to get the Magic to their first back-to-back state trips since 2012-14. The 4A, Section 8 playoffs run Feb. 24 through March 5.

Boys hockey

Caz Carlson, Rock Ridge, St. Cloud State

One of the state’s top forwards, Carlson ranked second on the team in goals and points last season, but he’s now leading the team in those categories. His team will look to make a run in the playoffs in 2A, Section 7 from Feb. 17-26. The state boys tournament runs March 5-7 at Grand Casino Arena.

Carter Ernst, Lakeville South, St. Thomas

After deciding to return for his senior year and put the USHL on hold, Ernst leads Lakeville South in goals, assists and points. The Cougars are struggling to stay above .500, but they reached state last year. And the 2A, Section 1 playoffs are Feb. 19-26.

Sam Peckham, Edina, Cornell

Peckham, who was a sophomore defenseman on the team that defeated Chanhassen for the state title in 2024, will try to help the Hornets recapture the magic from that championship run after finishing third a year ago. Section 6 play in 2A for Edina runs Feb. 18-25, including the finals at Ridder Arena.

Ethan Sturgis, Minnetonka, Dartmouth

One of the top four players in total points (19) for the Skippers, the No. 1 ranked team in Class 2A this week. The 2023 state champions will look to make another push to win it all this year, but it starts with the Section 2 playoffs from from Feb. 18-26, including semifinals at Braemar Ice Arena and the championship at Ridder Arena.

Girls hockey

Alaina Gnetz, Centennial/Spring Lake Park, Minnesota Duluth

Gentz, who signed with UMD with twin sister Brooke, helped Team USA’s U-18 National Team at the U-18 IIHF Women’s World Championship in January. Centennial/SLP was the No. 2 seed at state last year. The 2A, Section 5 playoffs run Feb. 7-13. The state tournament is Feb. 18-21 at Grand Casino Arena.

Jasmine Hovda, Roseau, St. Cloud State

One of the top scorers in the state, Hovda leads her team in goals (42) and total points (60) through Feb. 7. Trying to make the state tournament for the first time since 2024, Roseau’s Section 8 tournament began Feb. 5 and continues through Feb. 11.

Maddy Kimbrel, Holy Family, Wisconsin

Kimbrel, fellow Wisconsin recruit Kayla Swartout and Gophers recruit Katya Sander will face off in the Border Battle in college, but first they will try to win the program’s first title after reaching the state tournament last season. The Section 2 playoffs began Feb. 6 and continue through Feb. 13, including the semifinals and finals at Bloomington Ice Garden.

Mia Miller, Northfield, Minnesota State Mankato

Miller was the leading goal scorer for Northfield as a junior, but she ranks in the top 10 in the state in assists (31) with sophomore teammate Reese Peroutka this season. The Raiders play in the 2A, Section 1 playoffs Feb. 4 through Feb. 12.

Lorelai Nelson, Edina, Penn State

Nelson led the Hornets with 19 goals through the regular season, which included a hat trick in a Dec. 29 victory over Moorhead. Can Edina win it all after last year’s Class 2A runner-up finish? It starts with the 2A, Section 6 semifinals on Feb. 11 vs. the winner of Hopkins/Park and Jefferson at Parade Ice Garden.

Payton Rolli, Warroad, Gophers

Big-time goalie and future Gopher Rolli boosted Warroad to a fourth consecutive championship game with 61 saves in the state semifinals last year. The Warriors can pick up momentum behind Rolli again this year in the 1A, Section 8 playoffs Feb. 5 through Feb. 12.

Boys swimming and diving

Nathan Carr, Wayzata, Virginia

The No. 2-ranked senior swimmer in the state leads the Trojans after finishing state runner-up in the 100 butterfly and fourth in the 100 backstroke last year. The Section 5 meet is Feb. 19-21 at the Minnetonka Aquatic Center and the state meet follows Feb. 26-28 at the U of M.

Micah Davis, St. Cloud Tech, Virginia

Davis, ranked as the top senior boys swimmer in Minnesota, won the state 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle for the third time in a row in Class 2A last year. Davis swims for the newly formed St. Cloud Crush Co-op. The Section 8 meet runs Feb. 20-21 at Brainerd.

Joey Zelen, Duluth East, Gophers

The Gophers recruit and No. 4 senior swimmer in the state finished Class 2A runner-up in the 100 free and runner-up in the 50 free last season. Duluth East competes in the Section 7A meet Feb. 19-21 at Northdale Middle School in Coon Rapids.

Boys wrestling

Titan and Joel Friederichs, Watertown-Mayer, Gophers

A three-time state champion entering his senior year, Titan had a record of 142-0 the previous three seasons. His twin, Joel, won state at 121 pounds last year and went 44-0. Titan and Joel are the state’s top wrestlers at 121 and 127 pounds and will compete in 2A, Section 2 starting Feb. 12-14 at Maple River High. The state tournament runs Feb. 25-28 at Grand Casino Arena.

Christian Jelle, Grand Rapids, Oklahoma

The two-time state champion had a 98-0 record the previous two seasons with titles at 139 and 127 pounds. He’s the top-ranked wrestler at 139 pounds in Class 2A this year. The 2A, Section 7A tournament is Feb. 14 at Milaca High.

John Murphy, St. Michael-Albertville, Gophers

Last season, Murphy won his second state title at 189 pounds and helped STMA finish the year with an undefeated team record and state championship run. He’ll compete in 3A, Section 5 on Feb. 13 at Park Center.

Cooper Rowe, Westonka, Gophers

A two-time defending state champion, Rowe won Class 2A at 160 pounds and finished 34-1 last season. He’s the state’s top wrestler in his class at 160 pounds again and will compete in 2A, Section 2 from Feb. 12-14.

