Top seniors and future college standouts to watch in Minnesota high school winter playoffs

Years from now, Minnesotans sitting at home watching NCAA Division I tournaments might hear the names of athletes that once dominated the sport in the North Star State.

This might be the list of names they’ll remember.

Many of the state’s top seniors will go on to compete for the Gophers, St. Thomas or another Minnesota college or university. They could also excel in a college program outside of Minnesota.

In winter sports like basketball, hockey and wrestling, there are a number of must-see future D-I college athletes fans should see during upcoming tournaments before their high school careers are over.

Here is Strib Varsity’s list of top senior prospects to watch before they’re done competing in high school:

Boys basketball

Nolen Anderson, Wayzata, Gophers

The 6-8 wing helped to lead the Trojans to a Class 4A state championship last year and is poised to do that again, leading them with 23 points per game. The Class 4A, Section 6 playoffs are March 6-10 and the Class 4A state tournament runs March 24-28 at Target Center and Williams Arena.

Dothan Ijadimbola, Totino-Grace, Drake