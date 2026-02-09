Top seniors and future college standouts to watch in Minnesota high school winter playoffs

This future Gopher was the first girls player this season to surpass 5,000 career points since the all-time scoring leader, Rebekah Dahlman from Braham. Oehrlein is the queen of triple-doubles and even quadruple-doubles, too. She’ll look to get a title-game rematch with Greenway and Providence Academy, but that journey starts Feb. 24 through March 5 in the 2A, Section 7 playoffs.
Samantha Voll, Monticello, St. Thomas
Voll, who scored 2,000 points in her career to become the all-time leading scorer in Monticello history, will be fun to watch in the new Tommies arena next season. But before that, she’ll look to get the Magic to their first back-to-back state trips since 2012-14. The 4A, Section 8 playoffs run Feb. 24 through March 5.
Boys hockey
Caz Carlson, Rock Ridge, St. Cloud State
One of the state’s top forwards, Carlson ranked second on the team in goals and points last season, but he’s now leading the team in those categories. His team will look to make a run in the playoffs in 2A, Section 7 from Feb. 17-26. The state boys tournament runs March 5-7 at Grand Casino Arena.
Carter Ernst, Lakeville South, St. Thomas
