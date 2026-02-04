Skip to main content
More Minnesotans make college commitments official during NCAA regular signing period

Across Minnesota, athletes in the state’s Class of 2026 will make sign financial and athletic aid documents to play for Division I and DII programs.

Maple Grove running back James Engle (24) will make his commitment to Minnesota State Mankato official on Feb. 4, the NCAA's regular signing period also known as National Signing Day. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

1/11

Starting Feb. 4, seniors that have received verbal offers from Division I and Division II colleges and have not made their commitments official can sign financial and athletic aid documents.

On Nov. 12, all D-I and D-II recruits for sports other than football were allowed to get a head start by signing their athletic aid documents during the NCAA’s early period. The early signing period for Division I football recruits was Dec. 3-5.

Listed here are Minnesota high school athletes expected to sign with D-I or D-II schools starting Wednesday.

Baseball

Miles Olson, Prior Lake, Northern State

Easton Ridlehoover, Rogers, Minnesota-Duluth

Garrett Hostetler, Andover, Erskine College

Danny Scheller, Andover, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville

Logan Nistler, Andover, Minnesota State Mankato

Dane Pauly, Central, Sioux Falls

Grady Renwick, Farmington, Southwest Minnesota State

Basketball: Boys

Brayden Gorto, Minneapolis Washburn, Bemidji State

Basketball: Girls

Elsie Ostmoe, Elk River, Minnesota-Duluth

Isabella Guetzlaff, Red Wing, Northern State

Aubrie Klug, Caledonia, Upper Iowa

Cheer

Morgan Nemecek, Prior Lake, Minnesota

Alexis Hicks, Andover, Lewis

Dakota Curtis, Andover, Northwestern College

Cross Country: Boys

Adam Johnson, Farmington, Augustana

Sam Deutz, Marshall, South Dakota State

Dance

Carley Frank, Elk River, Middle Tennessee State

Taryn Bruner, Legacy Christian Academy, St. Thomas

Golf: Boys

Cooper Daikawa, Centennial, Minnesota State Mankato

Mason Eaton, Rosemount, South Dakota State

Football

Charlie Becker, Northfield, Jamestown

Ethan Beckman, Prior Lake, North Dakota

Alan Bush, Mankato West, Southwest Minnesota State

Dawson Duback, Mahtomedi, Minnesota State Moorhead

Prince Faulk, Prior Lake, Minnesota State Mankato

Cameron Hentsch, Mahtomedi, South Dakota Mines

Parker Hunter, Park Rapids, Minnesota State Moorhead

Aiden Mbinda, Prior Lake, Minnesota-Duluth

Easton Ridlehoover, Rogers, Minnesota- Duluth

Sammy Stephenson, Edina, Hillsdale College

Kaleb Williams, Lakeville South, South Dakota School of Mines

Carter Meyer, Lakeville South, Jamestown

Darion Graham, Lakeville South, Jamestown

Nic Swanson, Lakeville South, Winona State

Mason Helfmann, St. Louis Park, St. Thomas

Eddie Miles, Andover, Minot State

Joseph Mapson, Andover, St. Thomas

Collin Gravink, Andover, Concordia-Moorhead

Nolan LaPointe, Andover, Southwest Minnesota State

Kyson Arndt, Minneota, Augustana

Easton Johnston, Minneota, Southwest Minnesota State

Micah Fenney, Central, Augustana

Taylor Hackbarth, Central, Augustana

Robert Essie, Mounds View, Bemidji State

Griffin Moore, Minnetonka, Minnesota State Mankato

Keagan Grube, Annandale, Bemidji State

Gabe Westman, Annandale, Winona State

Brodie Gemlo, Spring Lake Park, Concordia-St. Paul

Isaac Olson, Spring Lake Park, Minnesota State Moorhead

Jamal Smith, Spring Lake Park, St. Thomas

Sawyer Thomsen, Spring Lake Park, Concordia-St. Paul

James Engle Jr., Maple Grove, Minnesota State Mankato

Jabari Strader, Edina, Jamestown

Eli Ahmann, Mankato West, Southwest Minnesota State

Laren Kelly, Mankato West, Southwest Minnesota State

Eli Kuempel, Armstrong, Minnesota State Moorhead

Cal Pilon, Armstrong, Minnesota State Moorhead

Garrett Schafer, Lakeview, Southwest Minnesota State

Roman Johnson, Lakeville North, North Dakota State

Carter Crawford, Lakeville North, Minnesota-Duluth

Jeremiah Molina, Rochester John Marshall, Winona State

Savy Vath, Rochester John Marshall, Winona State

Chris Bridges, Duluth Denfeld, Bemidji State

Brandon Kunz, Aitkin, Bemidji State

Maddox Walk, Caledonia, Bemidji State

Albert Karpeh, Brainerd, Bemidji State

Max Blandin, Farmington, Minnesota-Duluth

Danny Sather, Farmington, Minnesota-Duluth

Chris Rehak, Farmington, Minnesota-Duluth

Brody Lillo, Esko, Minnesota State Moorhead

Quinton VeDepo, Rosemount, Augustana

Maxwell Jones, Rosemount, Winona State

JR Vierstraete, Marshall, Southwest Minnesota State

Levi Maeyaert, Marshall, Southwest Minnesota State

Jack Carlson, Goodhue, Bemidji State

Lacrosse Boys

Jack Risse, Elk River, Grand Canyon

Lacrosse: Girls

Lexi Sullivan, Park of Cottage Grove, Caldwell

Abby Carr, Prior Lake, Fort Lewis College

Soccer: Boys

Jacob Nokken, Spring Lake Park, St. Thomas

Soccer: Girls

Alexis Larson, Centennial, St. Thomas

Lilly DeRosier, Brainerd, Sioux Falls

Softball

Ariel Xiong, Spring Lake Park, St. Thomas

Kaylee Coleman, Westonka, Jamestown

Swimming: Boys

Braxton Helmers, Prior Lake, Green Bay

Henry Kleve, Waconia, Lewis University

Swimming: Girls

Catherine Pawlaski, Andover, North Carolina

Avery Duerr, Brainerd, Northern Iowa

Track & field: Boys

Adam Hanson, Rosemount, North Dakota

Track & field: Girls

Anika Campbell, Prior Lake, Jamestown

Alexandra Teske, Prior Lake, St. Cloud State

Avah Shaw, Anodver, Winona State

Lauren Klein, Centennial, Wisconsin

Anna Swanson, Centennial, Minnesota-Duluth

Lulu McGarry, Breck, Yale

Natalie Smith, Brainerd, Minnesota State Mankato

Cora Clough, Brainerd, North Dakota

Elizabeth Tuttle, St Paul Academy, Yale

Brynn Beardsley, Faribault, Bemidji State

Volleyball

Abigail Rolbiecki, Minneota, Concordia-St. Paul

Annaka Johnson, Hawley, Minnesota State Moorhead

Wrestling

Timothy “Joel” Friederichs, Watertown-Mayer, Minnesota

Titan Friederichs, Watertown-Mayer, Minnesota

Nora Akpan, Centennial, Iowa

Comments