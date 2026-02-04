More Minnesotans make college commitments official during NCAA regular signing period

Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image 1/11

Starting Feb. 4, seniors that have received verbal offers from Division I and Division II colleges and have not made their commitments official can sign financial and athletic aid documents.

On Nov. 12, all D-I and D-II recruits for sports other than football were allowed to get a head start by signing their athletic aid documents during the NCAA’s early period. The early signing period for Division I football recruits was Dec. 3-5.

Listed here are Minnesota high school athletes expected to sign with D-I or D-II schools starting Wednesday.

Baseball

Miles Olson, Prior Lake, Northern State

Easton Ridlehoover, Rogers, Minnesota-Duluth

Garrett Hostetler, Andover, Erskine College

Danny Scheller, Andover, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville

Logan Nistler, Andover, Minnesota State Mankato