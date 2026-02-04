Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Seven deliver exceptional results

Jack Davies, Livi Downs, Owen Schultz, Leila Reid, Bridger Wilcox, Brooklyn Lewis and Masyn Patrick are this week’s honorees.

The Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week are (clockwise from top left): Masyn Patrick, Jack Davies, Livi Downs, Owen Schultz, Leila Reid, Bridger Wilcox and Brooklyn Lewis. (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Joe Christensen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Jack Davies

Ely • boys basketball

This is Davies’ fifth season as a starter, and he has long been an exceptional three-point shooter. It seemed almost inevitable that Davies would break Ely’s all-time scoring record.

It happened at Mountain Iron-Buhl on Jan. 15, when he surpassed Tim Scott’s record of 2,121 career points, which had stood since 2005.

Davies was up to 2,195 last week and still has time to expand that total. He also plays baseball and has yet to make his college commitment.

Ely is 14-6 led by Davies, who has expanded his game since his early days as a starter.

“At that age, he was strictly a catch-and-shoot guy,” McDonald told the Ely Echo. “And as he got older, opponents would take away his three. So he had to become more of a scorer. He has now become not only a good shooter but someone who can get to the rim to score.”

Livi Downs

Mankato West • girls basketball

A senior who is headed to South Dakota, Downs keeps taking over games for the Scarlets. She had 28 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and four steals in a recent victory over Faribault, scored 27 against St. Peter (with 10 boards), and then had a 23-point, nine-rebound performance against Red Wing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Livi has great basketball IQ, which helps her lead her teammates during a game and helps her further understand the game,” West coach Gretchen Keefe said.

Owen Schultz

Eastview • Alpine skiing

Related Coverage

As a junior, Schultz tore an ACL yet still managed to finish his section race before having surgery. He rehabilitated in the offseason and was finally given clearance to race in January, two days before his senior season began. He finished in the top five in last week’s conference race.

“The improvement in his strength and confidence in recent weeks is exceptional,” Eastview coach Carl Zeilon said.

Leila Reid

South St. Paul • girls wrestling

Reid has been wrestling since middle school and is now a senior coming off a trip to last year’s state meet. She also plays flag football and has participated in track and field. She plans to attend Augsburg or the University of Minnesota.

“She has been consistently improving … and has been very impactful on the growth of our girls program and all who have been a part of it,” South St. Paul wrestling coach Don Nihart said.

Bridger Wilcox

Thief River Falls • boys basketball

The senior joined the 1,000-career point club and has continued to develop since he took over a starting role as a sophomore.

“He has been the offensive engine for our team and leads his teammates on and off the floor,” Prowlers coach Jon Hams said of Wilcox, who also plays football and has yet to make his college commitment. “He has become a role model to all of the younger ballplayers in Thief River Falls, and we look forward to his continued success.”

Brooklyn Lewis

New Ulm • girls basketball

Committed to Minnesota State Mankato, Lewis is a take-charge point guard who set a school record with 41 points in December and then topped it a week later with 43 against Worthington. She’s also a volleyball player and competed in softball until her sophomore year.

“As the point guard and floor general, she sets the defense, calls our plays and positions everyone where they need to be,” said New Ulm coach Mitch Lewis, Brooklyn’s dad. “She is a three-level scorer and takes what the defense gives her and facilitates other players on the court.”

Masyn Patrick

Holdingford • wrestling

Patrick, who went 46-0 last season at 145 pounds, including winning the Class 1A state championship, recorded career victory No. 200 on Jan. 27 for Holdingford. He’s looking to add a state title at 160 pounds this season.

“Masyn is one of those kids who has become a natural leader and leads by example,” Holdingford coach Jamey Koetter said. “Nobody outworks him, and he’s always in the corner of his fellow teammates as well as the young kids who look up to him.

Patrick, who was also a football captain, has yet to pick his college but is listening to offers.

Nominate an athlete: Want to nominate a student-athlete for Athletes of the Week consideration? Email us at varsity@startribune.com.

Comment

About the Author

Joe Christensen

Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter

Joe Christensen is our Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter and moved into this position after several years as an editor. Joe graduated from the University of Minnesota and spent 15 years covering Major League Baseball, including stops at the Riverside Press-Enterprise and Baltimore Sun. He joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2005.

See More

More From Strib Varsity

Strictly x Strib Varsity Tour: DeLaSalle beats Cretin-Derham Hall in boys basketball

Boys Basketball

Strib Varsity talks all things Minnesota basketball with Vineeta Sawkar

Strib Varsity

Comments