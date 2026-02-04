Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Seven deliver exceptional results

Jack Davies

Ely • boys basketball

This is Davies’ fifth season as a starter, and he has long been an exceptional three-point shooter. It seemed almost inevitable that Davies would break Ely’s all-time scoring record.

It happened at Mountain Iron-Buhl on Jan. 15, when he surpassed Tim Scott’s record of 2,121 career points, which had stood since 2005.

Davies was up to 2,195 last week and still has time to expand that total. He also plays baseball and has yet to make his college commitment.

Ely is 14-6 led by Davies, who has expanded his game since his early days as a starter.

“At that age, he was strictly a catch-and-shoot guy,” McDonald told the Ely Echo. “And as he got older, opponents would take away his three. So he had to become more of a scorer. He has now become not only a good shooter but someone who can get to the rim to score.”

Livi Downs

Mankato West • girls basketball

A senior who is headed to South Dakota, Downs keeps taking over games for the Scarlets. She had 28 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and four steals in a recent victory over Faribault, scored 27 against St. Peter (with 10 boards), and then had a 23-point, nine-rebound performance against Red Wing.