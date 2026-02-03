Skip to main content
Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide boys hockey ranking

Minnetonka’s scrappy rivalry rematch against Edina on Jan. 29 was worthy of a No. 1 team.

Minnetonka Skippers defenseman Danny Browning (13) keeps the puck in the zone while defended by Edina Hornets forward Brady Peterson (16) in the first period. Edina faced Minnetonka in a boy’s hockey game at the Pagel Activity Center in Minnetonka Thursday, January 29, 2026. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Olivia Hicks

The Minnesota Star Tribune

When the Minnetonka (17-1-2) and Edina (15-5-1) boys hockey teams faced off at the Pagel Activity Center on Thursday, Jan. 29 for the second time last month, they both came off a four-game win streak.

But any hopes of Edina extending its winning ways over Minnetonka were slashed by the Skippers, who turned the Hornets’ 3-1 lead in the third period into an overtime tie.

As the bleachers, split between green and blue, pressed against the glass, Minnetonka stayed true to its rallying cry “Don’t give up the ship,” and proved that it’s not over until it’s over — especially against the team’s Lake conference rival.

The Skippers’ scrappy, hard-fought overtime bounce-back meant remaining in No. 1 this week.

Minnesota Top 25

All teams are Class 2A unless otherwise noted.

1. Minnetonka (18-1-2). Previous: 1

The Skippers kept hold of their top spot by rallying to tie Edina on Jan. 29. Senior defenseman Tate Hardacre’s tidy left-hander with just 1 minute, 40 seconds remaining in the third period tied the game. Edina’s 3-1 lead made the Hornets look prime for a repeat victory, but Minnetonka’s 43-30 shots-on-goal advantage paid off in the end. The Skippers stepped back on ice on Jan. 31 with an 8-0 shutout against St. Michael-Albertville.

2. Moorhead (17-2-1). Previous: 2

After losing to Grand Forks Central (N.D.) on Jan. 20, the Spuds outscored Iron Range giants East Grand Forks and Hermantown, with the win over the Green Wave boosting the team’s Mariucci conference standings.

Moorhead takes on top-ranked Northwest Suburban teams Elk River/Zimmerman on Friday, Feb. 6 and Rogers on Feb. 7.

3. St. Thomas Academy (16-4-2). Previous: 5

The Cadets are in third place in the Metro East standings, with five wins and one tie in the conference, but they’ve won the last nine games and beat top-ranked South Suburban Shakopee 4-0 on Jan. 29. Senior forward Luca Pedri’s even-strength goal in the first period paired nicely with his two assists.

4. Rogers (16-4-1). Previous: 4

Rogers has yet to lose a game in the Northwest Suburban conference and that continued after shutting out last place Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 9-0 on Jan. 29. Cole Bumgarner (13 goals, 20 assists) and Avenir Belous recorded two goals each.

5. Edina (16-5-1). Previous: 6

Edina’s win against Eden-Prairie, the team just shy of the Hornets’ second place in the Lake Conference standings, was a balm after a stinging tie to Minnetonka on Jan. 29.

6. Shakopee (18-4-0). Previous: 3

The Sabers were on an eight-game win streak until facing off against St. Thomas Academy. But the team bounced back with a 3-2 win over Eastview.

7. Rosemount (15-4-1). Previous: 7

In a 4-1 victory over Prior Lake, Connor Schubert opened up the scoring 57 seconds into the first period and he racked up a second goal on the power play in the second, bringing the team’s season record to eight conference wins.

8. Hill-Murray (16-3-2). Previous: 8

The Pioneers stood strong in their Metro East No. 1 rank with a 6-2 win over fifth-ranked Mahtomedi. Ryland Demars’ empty net goal in the final minute of a 4-2 win over Duluth East on Jan. 31 was a one to remember.

9. Hibbing/Chisholm (1A, 18-2-2). Previous: 9

After losing to conference rival Hermantown on Jan. 13, the Bluejackets have been hot. The team’s 7-0 shutout against Superior came after four wins against Warroad, East Grand Forks Rock Ridge and Orono and a tie against Duluth Marshall. The Swanson brothers were the difference makers with three goals between Tate and Cole, but Landon Krampotich’s shot just 25 seconds into the first period set the team up for success.

10. Hermantown (1A, 16-3-3). Previous: 10

The Hawks shut out East Grand Forks in a 5-0 game on Jan. 30 but failed to even the score against Moorhead the next day in a 5-4 loss.

11. Sartell (1A, 17-3-0). Previous: 12

The Sabres remain in their top spot above Detroit Lakes with their ninth conference win coming against low-ranked Willmar on Jan. 29. Preston Deragisch helped secure a 6-0 shutout with two goals in the first period and two assists in the second.

12. Duluth Marshall (1A, 16-3-2). Previous: 11

Duluth Marshall’s win 6-2 win over Cambridge-Isanti (6-14-0) did little to boost its place in the standings, but junior Braydon Hannula’s two goals made up for a 6-4 loss against Grand Rapids on Jan. 27.

13. Northfield (1A, 17-2-0). Previous: 15

The Raiders went from second in the Big Nine standings to first last week, overtaking Mankato West following wins over Mankato East and Rochester Century/John Marshall.

14. Farmington (18-2-1). Previous: 13

Farmington sits third in the South Suburban standings and, just one win shy of Rosemount, has reason to brag. The Tigers’ Will Harris, Joe Hambrecht and Tanne Gylling recorded two goals each in a 6-3 win against Hudson.

15. Cretin-Derham Hall (15-6-0). Previous: 14

Sophomore forward Jonny Bloedow opened up scoring in a 7-1 game against Woodbury on Jan. 29 and scored two more to bring the Raiders to 11-1-0 in the Suburban East. The team will attempt to repeat its 4-3 win against White Bear Lake earlier in the month on Thursday, Feb. 5.

16. Warroad (1A, 15-5-1). Previous: 16

Representing Hockeytown USA, Warroad continued to lead the Mariucci standings with a 2-0 win over Thief River Falls on Jan. 29.

17. Delano (1A, 16-4-1). Previous: 19

The Tigers’ Halonen brothers, Daniel and Lance, scored a combined four goals to beat Holy Family 5-4 in overtime on Jan. 31. The win extended the team’s win streak to six.

18. Maple Grove (12-6-2). Previous: 18

Despite a 3-2 overtime win against Buffalo last week, Maple Grove’s bad luck following back-to-back Edina and Minnetonka losses continued with a 5-3 beatdown by lower-ranked Eden-Prairie on Jan. 29. The Crimson rallied with a 6-2 win over Hopkins on Saturday.

19. Stillwater (14-6-1). Previous: 20

The Ponies are just three points shy of Cretin-Derham Hall’s Suburban East lead. A 2-1 win over White Bear Lake soothed the sting of last week’s 3-2 loss to Hill-Murray. An 8-4 victory against lowest-ranked Mounds View on Jan. 31 brought junior forward Tyson Miller’s season goals to 18.

20. Holy Angels (14-6-0). Previous: 24

Riding a five-game win streak, the Stars beat top-ranked Blake (13-7-2) on Jan. 30. Holy Angel’s 5-2 win over Elk River/Zimmerman was the Cole Cheeseman show. His four goals boosted his season point total to 43.

21. Elk River/Zimmerman (13-7-1). Previous: 17

The team may be leading the Northwest Suburban conference, but it was a mixed week. Elk River/Zimmerman bounced back after a 3-2 loss to Centennial with a 5-2 win against Totino-Grace on Jan. 29. But the team’s 5-2 loss to Holy Angels on Saturday set the team back.

22. Luverne (1A, 20-3-0). Previous: 21

In the past four games, the Cardinals have scored 51 goals, many of them coming from Maddux Domagala, who leads the Big South conference in goals (34), assists (37) and points (71). Following a hat trick, the senior captain leads the state in scoring, just ahead of International Falls’ Anthony Yerxa.

23. Breck (1A, 15-5-1). Previous: 22

Breck forward Garret Trench’s two goals on Jan. 29 helped the Mustangs bring the scoreboard to 6-3 against the Metro West’s lowest ranked team, Chaska.

24. International Falls (1A, 16-1-2). Previous: 23

Falls shutout Moose Lake Area 13-0 last week. Yerxa added four goals to his season stats to make it 33 goals, 36 assists.

Watch International Falls take on Red Lake Falls at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 3.

25. Centennial (13-8-0). Previous: unranked

The Cougars take the 25th spot after beating Elk River-Zimmerman on Jan. 27, avenging a 4-1 loss to the team the week prior. A 5-4 win against Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper and a 4-1 score over Andover made it a four-game win streak for Centennial.

Comments