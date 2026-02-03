Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide boys hockey ranking

When the Minnetonka (17-1-2) and Edina (15-5-1) boys hockey teams faced off at the Pagel Activity Center on Thursday, Jan. 29 for the second time last month, they both came off a four-game win streak.

But any hopes of Edina extending its winning ways over Minnetonka were slashed by the Skippers, who turned the Hornets’ 3-1 lead in the third period into an overtime tie.

As the bleachers, split between green and blue, pressed against the glass, Minnetonka stayed true to its rallying cry “Don’t give up the ship,” and proved that it’s not over until it’s over — especially against the team’s Lake conference rival.

The Skippers’ scrappy, hard-fought overtime bounce-back meant remaining in No. 1 this week.

Minnesota Top 25

All teams are Class 2A unless otherwise noted.

1. Minnetonka (18-1-2). Previous: 1

The Skippers kept hold of their top spot by rallying to tie Edina on Jan. 29. Senior defenseman Tate Hardacre’s tidy left-hander with just 1 minute, 40 seconds remaining in the third period tied the game. Edina’s 3-1 lead made the Hornets look prime for a repeat victory, but Minnetonka’s 43-30 shots-on-goal advantage paid off in the end. The Skippers stepped back on ice on Jan. 31 with an 8-0 shutout against St. Michael-Albertville.

2. Moorhead (17-2-1). Previous: 2