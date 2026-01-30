Edina vs. Minnetonka boys hockey rematch ends in tie

When the Edina boys hockey team warmed up with sprints and gleeful shouts rinkside at the Pagel Activity Center on Thursday, Jan. 29, the 20-player roster carried an air of confidence that only comes with winning 5-4 against west metro rival Minnetonka three weeks prior.

But three periods later, the Skippers knocked that self-assuredness askew. Minnetonka, down two goals as the third period began, tied it 3-3 by the time the clock ran out thanks to senior defenseman Tate Hardacre’s goal with 1 minute, 40 seconds to play.

“I thought Tate Hardacre was outstanding,” Minnetonka coach Sean Goldsworthy said. “No. 21, I thought he really took it to a different level.”

On Thursday, both teams had something to prove.

The top spot in the Lake Conference, held by Minnetonka (17-1-2) with Edina (15-5-1) just behind in second, was at stake, and it showed. The Minnetonka arena, brimming with spectators, offered only standing room by the time the puck dropped. A lack of parking spots meant the tow truck had a productive night.

What followed was a sweater-tugging, board-ramming and helmet knocking three periods of play that was littered with unsportsmanlike conduct, holding and tripping penalties.

“All of us in this locker room hate everyone in that locker room, off the ice we’re buddies,” Hardacre said after the game. “It’s war out there.”