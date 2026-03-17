Full brackets announced for boys basketball state tournament

The brackets are set for the 2026 Minnesota State High School League boys basketball state tournament, which runs from Tuesday, March 24, through Saturday, March 28, at Target Center and Williams Arena.

Here are the first-round matchups:

Quarterfinal schedule

View the complete brackets for 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A.

Class 4A

Tuesday

At Target Center

10 a.m.: [8] Blaine (22-6) vs. [1] Tartan (29-0)

Noon: [5] Chaska (25-4) vs. [4] Lakeville South (23-6)

2 p.m.: [7] Apple Valley (19-10) vs. [2] Wayzata (25-3)

4 p.m.: [6] Alexandria (21-7) vs. [3] Maple Grove (23-6)

No. 1 Tartan reached the state tournament for the first time since 2014, but this is a team that has been dominant for years, just not in the section title game. The Titans have a 57-game regular-season winning streak that dates to the 2023-24 season. After four straight losses in the section playoffs against Cretin-Derham Hall, Tartan finally broke through against the Raiders with 25 points from Kevin Wilson Jr. in a 69-61 overtime win March 12. That was the Titans’ best victory since defeating Maple Grove and Hopkins in December.