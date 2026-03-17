Full brackets announced for boys basketball state tournament

By the numbers
Note: Numbers are based on stats entered on the Strib Varsity Boys Basketball Hub.
Liberty Classical, the Class 1A, Section 4 champion, topped 100 points nine times while winning 27 of 29 games. The Lions, who outscored opponents by more than 1,000 points (2,634 to 1,619) this season, enter the state tournament averaging 90.8 points per game. Senior Sam Rupnow leads Liberty Classical with 846 points, a 29.2 average. Rupnow ranks fourth in total points and fifth in scoring average in statistics entered into Strib Varsity and is the only player in the top 10 of either category to reach the 2026 state tournament.
Southland, the Class 1A, Section 1 champion, enters the state tournament on a 23-game win streak. Two players — Tate Goergen (22.2) and Henry Wiste (20.3) — average 20 or more points. The Rebels outscored opponents 1,891-1,071 during the regular season.
Henning, the Class 1A, Section 6 champion, brings an unbeaten 30-0 record into the tournament. The Hornets have outscored opponents by an average of 30 points per game (79.9 to 49.9). Southwest Minnesota State commit and 2026 Mr. Basketball finalist Kale Misegades scored 39 points in a 72-61 victory over Park Christian in the section championship game.
Cherry, the Class 1A, Section 7 champion, averaged 88.8 points during the section playoffs, outscoring opponents by 31 points per game (385 points to 231 points). A 75-65 victory over Mountain Iron-Buhl in the section title game put Cherry in the state tournament for the fifth consecutive season. Cherry finished fourth in 2022, third in 2023, first in 2024 and second in 2025.
Blake reached the Class 2A state tournament as the No. 9 seed from Section 5. The Bears beat No. 16 Eagle Ridge Academy 86-39 in a play-in game, No. 8 Watertown-Mayer 78-55, No. 1 Holy Family 76-67, No. 4 Minneapolis North 64-54 and No. 3 Maranatha Christian 59-54 to win the section title. Blake has won seven games in a row, including its five playoff games. Senior Carson McMichael leads the Bears with a 22.8-point scoring average.
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