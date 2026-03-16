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How the Minnesota Top 25 fared in section playoff games

Tartan, Wayzata, Totino-Grace and DeLaSalle moved on, but many of state’s top teams were eliminated in section tournaments.

Tartan coach Mark Klingsporn and his team are in the state tournament for the first time since 2014. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted.

1. Tartan (29-0) Previous: 1

Titans coach Mark Klingsporn finally did it: He got past Cretin-Derham Hall to advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2014. Sophomores Kevin Wilson Jr. and Emmanuel Oyesanmi combined for 43 points in the 69-61 overtime victory March 12 against the Raiders.

2. Wayzata (25-3) Previous: 2

The Trojans might not be the hands-down No. 1 seed in the Class 4A state tournament when selections are released Tuesday, but they should be the favorites. They looked formidable when handling Hopkins 105-70 in the Class 4A, Section 6 final behind Christian Wiggins’ 30 points.

Watch the replay: Wayzata defeated Hopkins to return to the boys basketball state tournament

3. Totino-Grace (3A, 24-2) Previous: 3

The Eagles should be favored to win their fourth Class 3A title in the last five years. They have won 19 straight games dating back to a loss to East Ridge on Jan. 2. Malachi Hill and Dothan Ijadimbola have experience playing on TG’s last championship team in 2024.

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4. DeLaSalle (3A, 26-3) Previous: 5

The Islanders secured their 15th consecutive state tournament appearance with a 67-46 win against Mahtomedi in the Class 3A, Section 4 title game. After finishing as 3A runner-up in 2022 and 2023, DeLaSalle will vie for its first state title since 2019.

5. Maple Grove (23-6) Previous: 7

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The Crimson are the only Minnesota team to defeat Wayzata —sweeping the Trojans in two games during the regular season. They’re going to the tournament for the second straight year for the first time since 2018 and 2019. Junior and leading scorer Baboucarr Ann was out sick for the section final, but he’s expected to return.

6. Richfield (3A, 25-2) Previous: 8

The Spartans are taking a 10-game winning streak into the program’s first state tournament appearance since 2021. Richfield got 41 points and 23 rebounds combined from Gideon Horne and Waleed Muhammad in an 87-58 win in the Class 3A, Section 6 title game against Orono.

7. Cretin-Derham Hall (23-6) Previous: 6

The Raiders beat Tartan four straight years in the section playoffs, but they couldn’t pull it out against the No. 1 Titans this season. The atmosphere was electric when host Tartan outscored CDH 11-3 in overtime. JoJo Mitchell’s standout high school career is over, but he could be an impact player at St. Thomas.

8. Hopkins (21-8) Previous: 4

The Royals likely saw the end of legendary coach Ken Novak Jr.’s career Friday with a fifth consecutive section final loss against Wayzata. Novak hadn’t made the state tournament since 2019, but he will be remembered for winning eight state titles and setting the boys all-time wins record, moving to 1,014 victories.

Watch the replay: Hopkins loses to Wayzata in section tournament

9. East Ridge (22-6) Previous: 9

Gophers recruit Cedric Tomes finished as East Ridge’s all-time scoring and assist leader, but the quest to reach his first state tournament ended with a Class 4A, Section 4 semifinal loss vs. Cretin-Derham Hall. Tomes will join Wayzata’s Nolen Anderson with the Gophers and coach Niko Medved in June.

10. Alexandria (21-7) Previous: 12

The Cardinals qualified for the state tournament in their first year in Class 4A with a 64-58 victory over visiting Elk River in the Section 8 title game March 12. Mason Witt, who had 28 points in the section final, was a standout with his cousin, Talan, during the Class 3A championship run last year.

11. Buffalo (22-6) Previous: 10

The Bison, who lost in the Section 6 tournament to Hopkins, were supposed to have a rebuilding season, but they were a surprise Lake Conference contender with sophomores Eli Hegle (19.5 points per game) and Thomas Jordan (19.0) and junior Matthew Jordan (16.7). Expectations will be high next season.

12. Northfield (3A, 25-3) Previous: 16

The Raiders have won 10 of 11 games, including eight straight entering their first state tournament appearance since 1932. Liam Oakland, J.T. Graupmann and Kayden Oakland combined for 48 points in a Class 3A, Section 1 final win against Austin on March 12.

13. Henning (1A, 30-0) Previous: 13

The Hornets will play in back-to-back state tournaments for the first time since 1965 and 1966. They won the Class 1A, Section 6 title behind Kale Misegades’ 39 points in a 72-61 win against Park Christian on March 13.

14. Mahtomedi (3A, 25-4) Previous: 11

The Zephyrs, who haven’t reached the state tournament since 2019, struggled to get 6-7 junior leading scorer Willie Roelofs going in a 21-point loss to DeLaSalle in the section championship. Roelofs had 11 points. Mark Graff finished his standout career with 15 points.

15. Chaska (25-4) Previous: 19

The Hawks are one of the hottest teams entering the state tournament with 21 straight victories, including a 62-59 win at Prior Lake in the Class 4A, Section 2 final. Sophomore Tyler Forrest had 21 points and 10 rebounds in the victory.

16. Lakeville South (23-6) Previous: 20

The Cougars qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 2011 with a 76-71 victory against Farmington in the Class 4A, Section 1 title game March 12 in Rochester. Sophomore Nolan Greene had 16 points in the comeback victory after South trailed at halftime.

17. Prior Lake (21-7) Previous: 14

The Lakers fell just short of the state tournament after falling to Chaska in the section championship game. They could be contenders next season with junior top scorers Kolby Thompson and Kobby Sambrew returning.

18. Goodhue (2A, 29-1) Previous: 18

The Wildcats secured their third consecutive trip to the state tournament after a 76-71 win against Caledonia in the Class 2A, Section 1 championship. Luke Roschen had 30 points in the victory.

19. Mankato East (3A, 21-7) Previous: 21

The Cougars are making their third straight state tournament appearance as well after defeating St. Peter 72-53 in the Class 3A, Section 2 final on March 12. Lucas Gustafson had 28 points in the win.

20. Rochester Mayo (23-4) Previous: 15

The Spartans saw their hopes of a state tournament end in the Class 4A, Section 1 semifinals. They had won 16 of 17 before the loss against Farmington on March 7.

21. Pequot Lakes (2A, 28-1) Previous: 23

The Patriots, who have a 21-game win streak, qualified for their fifth straight state tournament after a 73-34 win against Pierz in the Class 2A, Section 7 final on March 13.

22. Jackson County Central (2A, 25-6) Previous: unranked

The Huskies won back-to-back Class 2A football titles, but several of their gridiron stars can hoop as well, including Gophers recruit Roman Voss and South Dakota State recruit Weston Rowe. Voss had 27 points in the Section 3 title game on March 12.

23. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (2A, 28-1) Previous: 17

The Tigers were one of the last three undefeated ranked teams in the state before falling to Jackson County Central in the Class 2A, Section 3 final.

24. Minnehaha Academy (2A, 23-5) Previous: unranked

The Red Hawks are making their first state tournament since winning three consecutive Class 2A titles from 2017-19 behind Jalen Suggs and Chet Holmgren. They also qualified for the 2020 tournament before the COVID-19 cancellation.

25. St. Paul Central (25-4) Previous: 22

Senior Eli Moseman had 25 points, but it wasn’t enough to help the Crusaders advance past No. 1 Tartan in a Class 4A, Section 4 semifinal loss on March 7.

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About the Author

Marcus Fuller

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Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

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