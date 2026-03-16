Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted.

1. Tartan (29-0) Previous: 1

Titans coach Mark Klingsporn finally did it: He got past Cretin-Derham Hall to advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2014. Sophomores Kevin Wilson Jr. and Emmanuel Oyesanmi combined for 43 points in the 69-61 overtime victory March 12 against the Raiders.

2. Wayzata (25-3) Previous: 2

The Trojans might not be the hands-down No. 1 seed in the Class 4A state tournament when selections are released Tuesday, but they should be the favorites. They looked formidable when handling Hopkins 105-70 in the Class 4A, Section 6 final behind Christian Wiggins’ 30 points.

Watch the replay: Wayzata defeated Hopkins to return to the boys basketball state tournament

3. Totino-Grace (3A, 24-2) Previous: 3

The Eagles should be favored to win their fourth Class 3A title in the last five years. They have won 19 straight games dating back to a loss to East Ridge on Jan. 2. Malachi Hill and Dothan Ijadimbola have experience playing on TG’s last championship team in 2024.