Gophers recruit Cedric Tomes finished as East Ridge’s all-time scoring and assist leader, but the quest to reach his first state tournament ended with a Class 4A, Section 4 semifinal loss vs. Cretin-Derham Hall. Tomes will join Wayzata’s Nolen Anderson with the Gophers and coach Niko Medved in June.
10. Alexandria (21-7) Previous: 12
The Cardinals qualified for the state tournament in their first year in Class 4A with a 64-58 victory over visiting Elk River in the Section 8 title game March 12. Mason Witt, who had 28 points in the section final, was a standout with his cousin, Talan, during the Class 3A championship run last year.
11. Buffalo (22-6) Previous: 10
The Bison, who lost in the Section 6 tournament to Hopkins, were supposed to have a rebuilding season, but they were a surprise Lake Conference contender with sophomores Eli Hegle (19.5 points per game) and Thomas Jordan (19.0) and junior Matthew Jordan (16.7). Expectations will be high next season.
12. Northfield (3A, 25-3) Previous: 16
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