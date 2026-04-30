DODGE CENTER, MINN. – The conditions were ideal. And Triton’s Pierce Petersohn took advantage.

During a bright and comfortable afternoon Friday, April 24, at Hamline University, several finalists from last year’s state championships prepared for the boys 400 meters. It included Petersohn, who finished second in the event in Class 1A; Providence Academy’s George Nelson, who was third in Class 2A; and Hastings’ Sebastian Strauss and Edina’s Cooper Drake, who were first and third in Class 3A, respectively.

This was the Hamline Elite Meet. Accomplished athletes from all classifications poured into this one, and Petersohn raised his game.

He runs as if he is looking to de-cleat someone, like he did often as a safety for the Cobras football team. But the kid can fly, and he won the race in a school-record 47.24 seconds, a personal record for him by 0.92 seconds. Strauss was second and Drake third.

A text was sent to Tracy Petersohn (pronounced PETER-Shawn) to inform him that his son had just set a personal best by a comfortable margin.

The reply: “He can go 46.”

Pierce Petersohn trains at Triton High School in Dodge Center, Minn., on Thursday, April 23. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Afterward, Petersohn went to the stage to be interviewed. The host asked Petersohn whether he plans to continue his track and field career in college.