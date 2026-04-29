Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Minnesota high school boys tennis team and singles state rankings

The ranking of Minnesota’s top 10 teams in the big-school classification saw several changes.

Edina's Matthew Fullerton recorded a point as he played Wayzata's Collin Beduhn in the boys Class 2A championship singles match. ] ANTHONY SOUFFLE • anthony.souffle@startribune.com
Recent polling of boys tennis coaches across the state show several teams are peaking — and others are slowing down — as the state tournament nears. (Anthony Soufflé/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Recent polling of boys tennis coaches across the state show several teams are peaking — and others are slowing down — as the state tournament nears.

In the latest Minnesota Tennis Coaches Association boys team and singles state rankings, there was several changes in the Class 2A team rankings compared to the previous poll. Rochester Mayo and Eden Prairie moved into the No. 3 and No. 4 position; Mounds View dropped from third to fifth; Blake and Minnetonka swapped the No. 6 and No. 7 spot; Prior Lake and Orono moved up one spot to No. 8 and No. 9 and Maple Grove entered the top 10 at No. 10.

In 2A singles rankings, Zayden Chau of Eden Prairie and Max Daigle of Mounds View moved into the top 10 at No. 7 and No. 10, respectively.

In the Class 1A rankings, there was only one change: Redwood Valley replaced St. James in a tie for No. 10 with Holy Angels.

Class 2A

Teams

1. Wayzata. Previous poll: 1

2. Edina. Previous poll: 2

3. Rochester Mayo. Previous poll: 4

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Eden Prairie. Previous poll: 5

5. Mounds View. Previous poll: 3

6. Blake. Previous poll: 7

Recent Coverage

7. Minnetonka. Previous poll: 6

8. Prior Lake. Previous poll: 9

9. Orono. Previous poll: 10

10. Maple Grove. Previous poll: unranked

Singles

1. Soren Swenson, Mounds View. Previous poll: 1

2. Tarun Gopalakrishnan, Blake. Previous poll: 2

3. Ethan Turnenan, Wayzata. Previous poll: 3

4. Santiago Sanchez, Edina. Previous poll: 4

5. Stuart Konezny, Bloomington Jefferson. Previous poll: 5

6. Anthony Perrill, Orono. Previous poll: 6

7. Zayden Chau, Eden Prairie. Previous poll: unranked

8. Varin Tangetii, Eden Prairie. Previous poll: 8

9. Noah Ryder, Rochester Mayo. Previous poll: 9

10. Max Daigle, Mounds View. Previous poll: unranked

Class 1A

Teams

1. St. Paul Academy. Previous poll: 1

2. Rock Ridge. Previous poll: 2

3. Pine City. Previous poll: 3

4. Breck. Previous poll: 4

5. Rochester Lourdes. Previous poll: 5

6. Minnewaska. Previous poll: 6

7. Minnehaha Academy. Previous poll: 7

8. Litchfield. Previous poll: 8

9. Cotter. Previous poll: 9

T10. Holy Angels. Previous poll: T10

T10. Redwood Valley. Previous poll: unranked

Singles

1. Winston Arvidson, St. Paul Academy. Previous poll: 1

2. Evan Ritter, Rochester Lourdes. Previous poll: 2

3. Joshua Cook, Minnehaha Academy. Previous poll: 3

4. Wyatt Helberg, North Branch. Previous poll: 4

5. Joe Sampson, Mora. Previous poll: 5

6. Zack Lundeen, Red Valley. Previous poll: 6

7. Ethan Lavan, Cloquet. Previous poll: 7

8. Hamilton Brewer, Cotter. Previous poll: 8

9. Logan Granseth, Cotter. Previous poll: 9

10. Andrei Rivera, St. James. Previous poll: 10

Comment

About the Author

Joe Gunther

See More

More From Boys Tennis

Minnesota high school sports scores for April 16-21

Greater Minnesota

Minnesota high school sports scores for April 13-15

Greater Minnesota

Comments