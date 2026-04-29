Minnesota high school boys tennis team and singles state rankings

Recent polling of boys tennis coaches across the state show several teams are peaking — and others are slowing down — as the state tournament nears.

In the latest Minnesota Tennis Coaches Association boys team and singles state rankings, there was several changes in the Class 2A team rankings compared to the previous poll. Rochester Mayo and Eden Prairie moved into the No. 3 and No. 4 position; Mounds View dropped from third to fifth; Blake and Minnetonka swapped the No. 6 and No. 7 spot; Prior Lake and Orono moved up one spot to No. 8 and No. 9 and Maple Grove entered the top 10 at No. 10.

In 2A singles rankings, Zayden Chau of Eden Prairie and Max Daigle of Mounds View moved into the top 10 at No. 7 and No. 10, respectively.

In the Class 1A rankings, there was only one change: Redwood Valley replaced St. James in a tie for No. 10 with Holy Angels.

Class 2A

Teams

1. Wayzata. Previous poll: 1

2. Edina. Previous poll: 2

3. Rochester Mayo. Previous poll: 4