The Minnesota Star Tribune
Track and field and boys tennis results from around the state.
By Joel Rippel
April 14, 2026 at 7:58 PM
APRIL 11
METRO EAST
Mahtomedi 6, Simley 1
MINNESOTA
Mahtomedi 4, St. Paul Como Park 3
APRIL 10
Mounds View 7, Minnetonka 0
APRIL 9
METRO WEST
Orono 6, Waconia 1
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
Armstrong 4, Rogers 3
LAKE
Wazyata 133.49, Eden Prairie 120.49, Minnetonka 113
Champlin Park 146.5, Osseo 135.5, Armstrong 119
MINNESOTA
Maple River 148, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 131, Sibley East 115
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 156, Grand Meadow-LeRoy Ostrander-Kingsland-Southland 145, Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue 100
GMLOKS 171, Wabasha-Kellogg 115, Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue 94
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 136, St. Clair/Immanuel Lutheran 123, Sibley East 100
Osseo 160.16, Bloomington Jefferson 127.5, Mpls. Southwest 113
Wayzata 142, Maple Grove 116.5, Minnetonka 113
Joel Rippel
News Assistant
Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.
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