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Minnesota high school sports scores for April 9-11

Track and field and boys tennis results from around the state.

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By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune

TENNIS • BOYS

APRIL 11

METRO EAST

Mahtomedi 6, Simley 1

MINNESOTA

Mahtomedi 4, St. Paul Como Park 3

APRIL 10

MINNESOTA

Mounds View 7, Minnetonka 0

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APRIL 9

METRO WEST

Orono 6, Waconia 1

Related Coverage

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

Armstrong 4, Rogers 3

TRACK AND FIELD • BOYS

APRIL 10

LAKE

Wazyata 133.49, Eden Prairie 120.49, Minnetonka 113

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

Champlin Park 146.5, Osseo 135.5, Armstrong 119

MINNESOTA

Maple River 148, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 131, Sibley East 115

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 156, Grand Meadow-LeRoy Ostrander-Kingsland-Southland 145, Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue 100

TRACK AND FIELD • GIRLS

APRIL 10

MINNESOTA

GMLOKS 171, Wabasha-Kellogg 115, Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue 94

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 136, St. Clair/Immanuel Lutheran 123, Sibley East 100

Osseo 160.16, Bloomington Jefferson 127.5, Mpls. Southwest 113

Wayzata 142, Maple Grove 116.5, Minnetonka 113

Submit scores and results for boys and girls track and field, boys and girls golf, boys tennis, badminton and adaptive sports to varsityscores@startribune.com.

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About the Author

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

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