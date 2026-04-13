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Minnesota Top 25: Statewide baseball rankings from Prep Baseball Minnesota

After the first full week of the high school baseball season, three teams enter the Minnesota Top 25.

Minnetonka’s Garrett Wheeler (7) runs to third base during the Class 4A MSHSL state baseball championship at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn. on Saturday, June 14, 2025. ] REBECCA VILLAGRACIA • rebecca.villagracia@startribune.com (Rebecca Villagracia/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Prep Baseball Minnesota

With a full week of baseball games in the books across Minnesota, and with real results finally replacing our gut model, it’s time for our first in-season shakeup of the Minnesota Top 25.

At the top, there’s no reason to overthink it. Cretin-Derham Hall, Minnetonka, Farmington and Andover did exactly what top teams are supposed to do. They won, and they did it consistently. That group went a combined 10-0 to start the season, which keeps the top four unchanged. Behind them, Mounds View and Maple Grove each move up after taking care of business in the win column, but the top 10 as a whole stays intact. No exits, and no new arrivals.

Beyond that group, Chanhassen climbs a couple of spots, highlighted by a convincing win over Champlin Park that stood out early. At the back end, three new teams break into the Top 25. Orono, Lakeville South and Woodbury each put together perfect opening weeks and took advantage of their opportunities. Looking ahead, this next stretch should be telling. If the weather cooperates, we are heading into a week with a full slate of games plus the first round of in-season tournaments. That is where pitching depth starts to get tested in a real way.

Key matchups this week

Monday, April 13: No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall at No. 5 Mounds View (Watch the livestream at this link.)

Tuesday, April 14: No. 12 Wayzata at No. 14 Chanhassen

Tuesday, April 14: No. 2 Minnetonka at No. 10 Chaska (rescheduled)

Wednesday, April 15: No. 11 Prior Lake at No. 3 Farmington

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted otherwise. Records through Sunday, April 12.

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1. Cretin-Derham Hall (2-0) Previous: 1

2. Minnetonka (2-0) Previous: 2

3. Farmington (3-0) Previous: 3

Related Coverage

4. Andover (3-0) Previous: 4

5. Mounds View (2-0) Previous: 7

6. Edina (1-1) Previous: 6

7. Champlin Park (2-1) Previous: 5

8. Maple Grove (2-0) Previous: 9

9. Mahtomedi (3A, 2-1) Previous: 8

10. Chaska (1-0) Previous: 10

11. Prior Lake (2-0) Previous: 11

12. Wayzata (2-0) Previous: 12

13. Two Rivers (2-1) Previous: 14

14. Chanhassen (2-0) Previous: 16

15. Eagan (1-2) Previous: 13

16. Perham (2A, 0-0) Previous: 15

17. Stillwater (0-2) Previous: 17

18. Buffalo (0-2) Previous: 18

19. Mankato East (3A, 1-0) Previous: 19

20. Shakopee (2-1) Previous: 22

21. Mankato West (3A, 2-0) Previous: 23

22. Totino-Grace (3A, 2-0) Previous: 24

23. Orono (3A, 2-0) Previous: unranked

24. Lakeville South (2-0) Previous: unranked

25. Woodbury (2-0) Previous: unranked

This article is part of a partnership between Prep Baseball Minnesota and the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Strib Varsity. Please read more about this partnership here.

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