Minnesota high school boys tennis team and singles state rankings

There were a few newcomers in the Minnesota Tennis Coaches Association boys team and singles state rankings released on April 13, but the top team and singles order went unchanged.

Rochester Century and Elk River were dropped from the Class 2A team ranking after being tied for No. 10 in the March 30 poll. In the 2A singles ranking, Caleb Kennel entered at No. 10 while those ranked No. 5 to No. 10 in the previous poll moved up one spot.

In Class 1A, Litchfield moved from a tie for No. 10 to No. 8. Previously unranked Holy Angels entered the rankings in a tie at No. 10 with St. James.

Hamilton Brewer moved into the 1A singles top 10 at No. 8.

Class 2A

Teams

1. Wayzata. Previous poll: 1

2. Edina. Previous poll: 2

3. Mounds View. Previous poll: 3

4. Rochester Mayo. Previous poll: 4