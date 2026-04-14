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Minnesota high school boys tennis team and singles state rankings

Singles players Caleb Kennel and Hamilton Brewer enter the 2A and 1A rankings.

Soren Swenson of Mounds View remained No. 1 in the Class 2A singles ranking. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

There were a few newcomers in the Minnesota Tennis Coaches Association boys team and singles state rankings released on April 13, but the top team and singles order went unchanged.

Rochester Century and Elk River were dropped from the Class 2A team ranking after being tied for No. 10 in the March 30 poll. In the 2A singles ranking, Caleb Kennel entered at No. 10 while those ranked No. 5 to No. 10 in the previous poll moved up one spot.

In Class 1A, Litchfield moved from a tie for No. 10 to No. 8. Previously unranked Holy Angels entered the rankings in a tie at No. 10 with St. James.

Hamilton Brewer moved into the 1A singles top 10 at No. 8.

Class 2A

Teams

1. Wayzata. Previous poll: 1

2. Edina. Previous poll: 2

3. Mounds View. Previous poll: 3

4. Rochester Mayo. Previous poll: 4

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5. Eden Prairie. Previous poll: 5

6. Minnetonka. Previous poll: 6

7. Blake. Previous poll: 7

Recent Coverage

8. Eastview. Previous poll: 8

9. Prior Lake. Previous poll: 9

10. Orono. Previous poll: T10

Individuals

1. Soren Swenson, Mounds View. Previous poll: 1

2. Tarun Gopalakrishnan, Blake. Previous poll: 2

3. Ethan Turnenan, Wayzata. Previous poll: 3

4. Santiago Sanchez, Edina. Previous poll: 5

5. Stuart Konezny, Bloomington Jefferson. Previous poll: 6

6. Anthony Perrill, Orono. Previous poll: 7

7. Shreyas Iyer, Wayzata. Previous poll: 8

8. Varin Tangetii, Eden Prairie. Previous poll: 9

9. Noah Ryder, Rochester Mayo. Previous poll: 10

10. Caleb Kennel, Rochester Mayo. Previous poll: unranked

Class 1A

Teams

1. St. Paul Academy. Previous poll: 1

2. Rock Ridge. Previous poll: 2

3. Pine City. Previous poll: 3

4. Breck. Previous poll: 4

5. Rochester Lourdes. Previous poll: 5

6. Minnewaska. Previous poll: 6

7. Minnehaha Academy. Previous poll: 7

8. Litchfield. Previous poll: T10

9. Cotter. Previous poll: T10

T10. St. James. Previous poll: 9

T10. Holy Angels. Previous poll: unranked

Individuals

1. Winston Arvidson, St. Paul Academy. Previous poll: 1

2. Evan Ritter, Rochester Lourdes. Previous poll: 2

3. Joshua Cook, Minnehaha Academy. Previous poll: 3

4. Wyatt Helberg, North Branch. Previous poll: 4

5. Joe Sampson, Mora. Previous poll: 5

6. Zack Lundeen, Red Valley. Previous poll: 6

7. Ethan Lavan, Cloquet. Previous poll: 7

8. Hamilton Brewer, Cotter. Previous poll: unranked

9. Logan Granseth, Cotter. Previous poll: 8

10. Andrei Rivera, St. James. Previous poll: 9

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Joe Gunther

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