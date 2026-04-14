Answers
1.) C. About 2,000 transfers take place each school year in Minnesota. The number of students requesting a transfer each year has remained fairly steady for the past decade.
2.) False. Students cannot transfer freely from a private school to a public school and automatically retain varsity eligibility.
3.) A. A student must sit out of varsity competition for 12 months if they transfer schools and do not have a reason to justify retaining eligibility.
4.) C. The athletic directors involved carry the most responsibility in a case of an athlete transferring. Much of the responsibility falls on the athletic director whose school is receiving the transfer student.
5.) D. A document that verifies a parent or the family has moved is required to prove a move when a student-athlete transfers schools.
6.) True. A student’s well-being is prioritized in transfer situations, so they can remain eligible in sports if they reported instances of bullying or harassment at their former high school.
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