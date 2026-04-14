Student-athletes transferring from one Minnesota high school to the next remains one of the most debated sports topics in the state. Where some see opportunities for fresh starts and student-athlete rights, others see abuse of policy, fickle behavior or injustice.

This month, Strib Varsity will publish a series of stories on student-athlete transferring with multiple goals in mind. We want to explain the current student-athlete transfer system, rules and process. We will share the criticisms and rebuttals. We want to bust some myths. We want you to hear from leaders of sports in Minnesota, and from the athletes themselves. And we want to humanize the issue and take you inside the decisions made by multiple Minnesota teens and families. We hope you see this set of stories as a comprehensive tour of this controversial topic.

To get you ready for the series, we’re offering a pop quiz on the topic. You may hear much discussion about transferring, but do you know the actual Minnesota State High School League rules for the process? Let’s find out:

Question 1: About how many transfers take place each school year in Minnesota?

a.) 14,000

b.) A dozen

c.) 2,000

d.) 500