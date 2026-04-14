Video: Girls flag football players, Minnesota Vikings advocate fast-growing sport

On a rainy Saturday in April, the TCO Performance Center in Eagan, the headquarters of the NFL’s Vikings, was filled with dozens of high school athletes posing for photos, making TikToks and throwing a football around while photographers and videographers captured the moments on camera.

The girls were there for Content Capture Day, sponsored by the Vikings, to promote the upcoming girls flag football season.

In between posing for photos, athletes took turns touring the facility, meeting athletes from other schools and sharing their reasons for wanting to participate in the growing league.

“When I was younger, I always loved playing football,” said Breck sophomore Kendra Swanson. “I would always try to play football with my friends, but when I was younger, it used to be considered a man’s sport, so I could never play, so now playing flag football, I feel like I’m a role model for younger girls who have the same aspirations.”

Breck is one of more than 50 schools joining the Vikings-sponsored girls flag football league this spring, growing the number of participating schools from 51 in 2025 to 104 in 2026.

The second season begins April 26 and concludes June 8 with the state championship tournament at TCO.

In past years, Joe Rush, the Vikings director of youth and high school football, had to recruit schools to join the league. Now, school activity directors are asking the Vikings whether they can join after a successful 2025 season.

“So, it’s really just rising the tide on what it means to be a football community, getting more people engaged in the sport and feeling that they have a place and an identity in football,” Rush said.