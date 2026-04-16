TRANSFERRING IN MINNESOTA | This is part of an exclusive Strib Varsity series.

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When Minnehaha Academy secured its Class 2A boys basketball state title in March, it was in large part thanks to a standout junior guard who had arrived at the school seven months earlier from Breck.

Another former Breck guard helped lead his new school, Totino-Grace, to a Class 3A title a couple of hours earlier that day at Williams Arena.

And in that night’s Class 4A big-school showdown, the all-around play of a relative newcomer was a highlight of Chaska’s first state title in 22 years. “We don’t win without him,” Hawks coach Nick Hayes said of his hustling sophomore forward.

Transfer students make up just 1% of Minnesota’s high school athletes, but their impact on top teams is far greater — and increasingly visible on championship stages.

Their movement between schools is reshaping competition and fueling a growing debate over fairness and oversight.

The leaders involved — with the Minnesota State High School League, the coaches, the athletic directors and parents, too — are increasingly worried that high school sports are becoming more like college sports, where team rosters now turn over year after year as athletes chase dollars and trophies. But unlike the college system, Minnesota’s high school transfer rules are built largely on trust.