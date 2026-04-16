TRANSFERRING IN MINNESOTA | This is part of an exclusive Strib Varsity series.

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The Minnesota State High School League’s transfer rules take up six small-print pages in the league’s handbook, under Bylaw 111.00.

MSHSL senior associate director Bob Madison, who oversees transfers and eligibility, works closely with the athletic directors at each school to help interpret these rules correctly.

“What I never want to happen is for a family to make a decision, not fully informed,” Madison said. “... and they’re ineligible.”

Transfer rules, and whether schools and families are following them, are fodder for daily debates across Minnesota. Strib Varsity is publishing this FAQ-style article to help Minnesota families understand the rules, bust some myths and bring clarity to an often-misunderstood topic.

What is the MSHSL transfer rule, in a nutshell?

The intent of the league’s transfer rule is to prevent families and students from changing schools for reasons based solely on athletics. So, the starting point is: A student transferring from one Minnesota high school to another is not varsity-eligible for 12 months.

MSHSL executive director Erich Martens says, “The assumption is at the time that someone transfers, they’re going to be varsity-ineligible for a year unless they’re able to demonstrate and provide the information that says … they should be eligible.”