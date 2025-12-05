Skip to main content
MSHSL: Number of athletes transferring to other schools similar to 2024

At the MSHSL's board of director’s meeting Thursday, executive director Erich Martens said, “Around 2,000 transfers a year is what we see. It’s very consistent in terms of the amount of students that are changing their enrollment.”
By Joe Christensen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

At the high school rinks and on the courts, transfer talk is rampant.

Who’s new? Where did so and so go? How did they let that happen?

But Minnesota State High School League officials said Thursday that the league’s transfer numbers are actually similar to last year’s.

At the nonprofit organization’s board of director’s meeting Thursday, MSHSL executive director Erich Martens said, “Around 2,000 transfers a year is what we see. It’s very consistent in terms of the amount of students that are changing their enrollment.”

Under MSHSL rules, athletes who transfer must sit out one year unless they meet the criteria to be eligible immediately.

MSHSL board member Jake Timm, who presented Thursday’s Eligibility Committee report, said the number of transfer reviews are down slightly from last year.

While the number of transfers remained relatively flat, Timm said there have been a record number of divorce and separation situations for transfers. MSHSL rules state “a student of divorced parents or parents who were never married, who resides with one parent and moves to reside with the other parent shall be eligible at the time of the move.”

A year ago, the MSHSL had conducted 15 reviews, granting eligibility for nine transfers and denying for six. This year, the league has done 14 reviews, granting five, denying seven with two decisions pending.

Joe Christensen is our Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter and moved into this position after several years as an editor. Joe graduated from the University of Minnesota and spent 15 years covering Major League Baseball, including stops at the Riverside Press-Enterprise and Baltimore Sun. He joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2005.

