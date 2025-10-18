Early this week, Buck Kochevar thought he was losing his longtime job as Lakeville North girls hockey coach.

He said some parents had complained to Superintendent Michael Baumann about their daughters’ playing time and Kochevar’s communication skills. Nothing more serious than that, Kochevar maintained in an interview with the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Kochevar said Baumann had opened an investigation in June and told Kochevar on Oct. 10 that he could resign. When told he wouldn’t resign, Baumann offered to place Kochevar on nondisciplinary (administrative) leave.

Four days later, on Tuesday, 19 of Kochevar’s players — wearing matching red Lakeville North shirts — went before the school board to save their coach’s job.

“There’s been a lot of talk about removing our coach,” co-captain Carly Hanson said during the meeting’s public comment session. “I’ll be honest, it’s been hard for everyone to watch this happen and even harder to stay quiet about it. Our voices and opinions need to be heard and considered.”

The players submitted a petition to the board with 101 student signatures supporting Kochevar. By Wednesday morning he had his job back, with instructions to attend six communication courses.

“My group was with me the whole time, my girls and the parents,” Kochevar said. “I’m proud of them, and I thank them.”

Samantha Williams, a spokesperson for the school district, emailed the Star Tribune a statement: “Mr. Kochevar will be coaching for the 2025-26 season. Per Minnesota Government Data Practices Act and Lakeville Area Schools’ established policies, all employment matters are confidential and I am not able to share any further information at this time.”