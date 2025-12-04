MSHSL focused on appeal, federal lawsuit over transgender athlete policy

Erich Martens, executive director of the Minnesota State High School League, said Thursday that he’s had no dialogue with the U.S. Department of Education since it determined the MSHSL is in violation of Title IX because of its policy allowing transgender athletes to compete in girls sports.

The MSHSL’s focus on that issue is now squarely on a joint brief filed by a coalition of attorneys general supporting a federal lawsuit aimed at temporarily blocking transgender athletes from competing in girls sports in Minnesota.

On Oct. 15, the coalition representing 19 states filed the brief with the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. The coalition is asking the appeals court to reverse a federal judge’s order to not issue a preliminary injunction against Minnesota’s policy, which the MSHSL adopted in 2015.

U.S. District Judge Eric Tostrud in September denied a request by three metro-area high school softball players for a preliminary injunction in their Title IX lawsuit against Minnesota’s policy.

“That’s where the work is at this time,” Martens said.

MSHSL legal counsel Kevin Beck said briefs for the appeal are due Dec. 17. A hearing has not been scheduled but will be held the week of Jan. 12.

“It’s the only lawsuit that we have pending right now,” Beck said.