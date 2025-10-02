Minnesota high school sports leaders ‘reviewing’ Trump administration transgender policy threat

Leaders of the organization that oversees high school sports in Minnesota gave no indication on Thursday of how they plan to respond to a looming threat by the Trump administration to withhold federal education aid if the state does not repeal its policy allowing transgender girls to compete in female sports.

“I would say, really directly, we’re in receipt of their information, and right now, our legal counsel is reviewing all aspects of it,” Erich Martens, the executive director of the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL), said Thursday during a board meeting at its Brooklyn Park headquarters. “And additional information is yet to be determined.”

The MSHSL received a letter on Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Education stating the nonprofit violated Title IX, the federal law prohibiting sex-based discrimination, with its standing bylaw allowing transgender girls to compete in female sports.

The MSHSL since February has been under investigation by the federal government over its bylaw after President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring transgender athletes ineligible to play girls sports this year. The MSHSL’s board of directors in 2015 voted to open girls sports to transgender student-athletes.

MSHSL legal counsel Kevin Beck confirmed the league received the letter Tuesday and declined further comment. MSHSL lobbyist Roger Aronson referred a media request to Martens.

Martens also had no further comment.

The Department of Education on Tuesday stated schools operating interscholastic athletic programs in Minnesota not in compliance with the new federal policy would lose federal funding. The Minnesota Department of Education and MSHSL were given 10 days to resolve their Title IX violations.

Teddy Tschann, a spokesman for Gov. Tim Walz, said they wouldn’t “entertain questions” about the threat, arguing the “Trump administration can’t even keep the lights on.”