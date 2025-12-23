High school hockey: Listing Minnesota’s 20 must-see rinks

This was a tough one, particularly in Minnesota.

The assignment? Come up with a list of the top places in Minnesota to take in a high school hockey game.

Difficult, to say the least. Considering the abundance of rinks in the state, the subjective nature of the topic — everyone has a favorite — and lack of set criteria, I knew right away this was going to create indecision and leave me open to questions and inevitable second- and third-guessing.

What makes a good hockey environment? History? Nostalgia? Fame? Successful occupants? Comfort? Atmosphere?

How about all of the above?

So, here it is. My choices for must-see high school hockey venues in Minnesota.

Am I missing one? Probably more than one. Leave a comment and let us know.

Eveleth Hippodrome

More than 100 years old, the Hippodrome is the Grand Old Man of high school hockey arenas. History virtually drips from rafters of the original home of the Eveleth boys hockey team, winners of the first high school state tournament in 1945 and four more shortly after. It’s still in use today, having been absorbed under the umbrella of the new Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia. Minn.