Why Minnesota hockey prospects are returning to their high school teams

If you were to ask elite players who returned to their high school boys hockey teams this winter their reason for the homecoming, you might hear about the crisp Friday night football games, senior pranks and fall sports captaincies that offset memories better left forgotten, like pop quizzes and badly DJ-ed prom nights.

But amid stories of starting quarterback senior seasons and home-cooked meals, you’ll mostly hear about a singular moment under the scrutiny of blinding lights and 20,491 pairs of puck-following eyes.

Inside the formerly named Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul last March, Moorhead boys hockey players clutched each other’s jerseys in an orange puddle of tears, screams and hockey hair after beating Stillwater 7-6 to claim the Class 2A championship.

As the celebrations began, Spuds coach Jon Ammerman anticipated the 2025-26 season without his top three returning players. Tyden Bergeson (Madison Capitols), Brandon Mickelson (Wenatchee Wild) and Zac Zimmerman (Fargo Force) were set to join the 112 Minnesota players who left high school early for Triple-A and junior hockey between 2020 and 2025.

But when the Spuds took center ice for their first practice of the season on Nov. 10, the trio laced up with just days’ notice.

Top high schoolers often are encouraged to leave home early for better development opportunities, but at least 11 Minnesota high schools will welcome players back from junior hockey for the 2025-26 season.

“Everyone is realizing that you’ll never actually get this time back to go play with your buddies again,” said Bergeson, a senior who was headed to play for Madison in the United States Hockey League (USHL). “Seeing everyone else coming back, they’re like, ‘Oh, wait, maybe I should think about doing this, too.’ ”

Tyden Bergeson with the Madison Capitols. (Submitted/Youth Hockey Hub)

The three represent a statewide shift, following in the footsteps of former Spuds captain and 2025 Mr. Hockey Mason Kraft, who made the unorthodox choice last season to stay on Moorhead’s roster his senior year.