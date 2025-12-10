The Tartan vs. Hopkins boys basketball game that was suspended Saturday because of a fan altercation will continue Tuesday at Hopkins, school officials told Strib Varsity.

The game will resume at the point it was suspended, with about nine minutes remaining in the second half. While the contest was originally the featured game in the Breakdown Big Stage Classic, the resumption of the game was coordinated by leaders of the two schools.

Attendance at Tuesday’s game is expected to be limited and not open to general fans or the student body from either school. The game is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Tartan was leading Hopkins 60-50 with 9:13 on the clock when play was suspended and the building was cleared by police after a fight broke out between fans on the upper level of the Royals Athletic Center.

The game drew a standing-room-only crowd, which included Gophers men’s basketball coach Niko Medved and his assistants.

Fans not able to find seating lined up along the overlook above the main court to watch Tartan take a 40-36 halftime lead, which included Titans sophomore K.J. Wilson’s 14 points.

The sharpshooting Wilson helped break a tie in the second half with a few contested jumpers, including a step-back three-pointer to go over 20 points.

A couple of minutes later, two spectators were seen throwing punches on the upper level. They were eventually separated, but police forced everyone to leave the gym. Additional law enforcement personnel from Minnetonka were called to the scene.