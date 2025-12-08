Skip to main content
What to watch this week: Strib Varsity livestream schedule launches into busy week

Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Marshall, last season’s Class 3A girls basketball champion and runner-up, are both featured in Strib Varsity livestreams this week.

Benilde-St. Margaret's and Marshall met in the Class 3A girls basketball state title game last season, and Strib Varsity subscribers can watch both teams play this week: the Red Knights on Tuesday at Mahtomedi and the Tigers on Friday at Tri-City United. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The second week of December is going to be a busy one for Strib Varsity livestreaming. Here’s the scoop on what’s coming up (and you can always find our streaming schedule right here):

Monday at 7:15 p.m., boys basketball: Goodhue vs. Kasson-Mantorville. The KoMets host the Wildcats, No. 19 in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25, to open their season and this week’s livestream slate.

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., girls basketball: Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. Mahtomedi. The Red Knights, the three-time defending Class 3A champions and No. 6 in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25, visit a Zephyrs team hungry for its first win after multiple close losses.

Tuesday at 7 p.m., girls basketball: DeLaSalle vs. Holy Angels. The Islanders might be 0-4, but they’ve only faced teams in the top 13 of Strib Varsity’s state rankings.

Wednesday at 7 p.m., girls basketball: Wayzata vs. Minnehaha Academy. The No. 7 team in the Minnesota Top 25 pays a visit to No. 13.

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., girls hockey: Woodbury vs. Mounds View/Irondale. The Royals, No. 11 in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25, visit No. 21 Mounds View/Irondale.

Thursday at 7 p.m., boys hockey: Maple Grove vs. Rogers. It’s a showdown of top teams, with Rogers, No. 13 in last week’s Minnesota Top 25, hosting No. 3 Maple Grove.

Thursday at 7:30 p.m., girls basketball: Mayer Lutheran vs. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s. The Knights, who cracked into the latest Minnesota Top 25 and are No. 2 in Class 1A in the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association’s poll, host the Crusaders, ranked No. 8 in Class 1A.

Friday at 7 p.m., boys basketball: Waseca vs. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial. It’s a section matchup between two teams still searching for their first win, though Waseca, last season’s Class 2A runner-up, might get it Tuesday against St. Peter and enter Friday’s matchup with some momentum.

Friday at 7 p.m., boys hockey: Delano vs. Monticello. The Tigers entered Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25 last week at No. 23 after beating Warroad and East Grand Forks, and they will visit a Monticello team that opened the season with a 3-2 loss at Northfield and hasn’t lost since.

Friday at 7 p.m., boys hockey: Rosemount vs. Grand Rapids. The Irish, No. 9 in the Minnesota Top 25 and searching for their first state tournament berth since 1992, travel up north to face a program with a deep state tournament history.

Friday at 7:30 p.m., girls basketball: Marshall vs. Tri-City United. The Class 2A Titans can make a statement when they host the Tigers, who finished runner-up in Class 3A last season and sit at No. 12 in the Minnesota Top 25.

Saturday at 3 p.m., girls hockey: Marshall vs. Westonka/Southwest Christian. The Whitehawks, No. 25 in the Minnesota Top 25, host the No. 17 Tigers.

You are able to watch more high school sporting events livestreamed on our site, and other sites, than ever before. We see it as another way to serve one of our goals: to celebrate and showcase student-athletes, teams and communities across Minnesota. If you want to suggest your favorite team for a Strib Varsity livestream, please email Strib Varsity Partnerships Editor Jocelyn Huang at jocelyn.huang@startribune.com. And you can find a few tips about watching our livestreams here.

