What to watch this week: Strib Varsity livestream schedule launches into busy week

The second week of December is going to be a busy one for Strib Varsity livestreaming. Here’s the scoop on what’s coming up (and you can always find our streaming schedule right here):

Monday at 7:15 p.m., boys basketball: Goodhue vs. Kasson-Mantorville. The KoMets host the Wildcats, No. 19 in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25, to open their season and this week’s livestream slate.

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., girls basketball: Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. Mahtomedi. The Red Knights, the three-time defending Class 3A champions and No. 6 in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25, visit a Zephyrs team hungry for its first win after multiple close losses.

Tuesday at 7 p.m., girls basketball: DeLaSalle vs. Holy Angels. The Islanders might be 0-4, but they’ve only faced teams in the top 13 of Strib Varsity’s state rankings.

Wednesday at 7 p.m., girls basketball: Wayzata vs. Minnehaha Academy. The No. 7 team in the Minnesota Top 25 pays a visit to No. 13.

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., girls hockey: Woodbury vs. Mounds View/Irondale. The Royals, No. 11 in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25, visit No. 21 Mounds View/Irondale.

Thursday at 7 p.m., boys hockey: Maple Grove vs. Rogers. It’s a showdown of top teams, with Rogers, No. 13 in last week’s Minnesota Top 25, hosting No. 3 Maple Grove.

Thursday at 7:30 p.m., girls basketball: Mayer Lutheran vs. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s. The Knights, who cracked into the latest Minnesota Top 25 and are No. 2 in Class 1A in the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association’s poll, host the Crusaders, ranked No. 8 in Class 1A.