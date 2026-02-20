Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide boys basketball rankings

It was a week of milestones for some of the top boys Class 4A basketball teams in Minnesota.

Cretin-Derham Hall saw longtime head coach Jerry Kline become the program’s all-time leader in victories with 524 after a Feb. 17 win vs. Irondale.

That same night, the Raiders also honored senior guard and St. Thomas recruit JoJo Mitchell for surpassing 2,000 career points and becoming the second-highest scorer in team history.

Hopkins had a bittersweet senior night after falling to Wayzata at home on Tuesday, but point guard Jayden Moore deserved his recognition for becoming Minnesota’s all-time assists leader.

CDH and Hopkins are two Class 4A teams capable of making a state tournament run, but there’s no guarantee either will get past two loaded sections next month.

It will be key for them to pick up momentum now while celebrating those player and coaching achievements.

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted.

1. Tartan (23-0) Previous: 1