Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide boys basketball rankings

Cretin-Derham Hall and Hopkins celebrate memorable milestones, but the top eight teams remain stable with regular season ending in sight.

Cretin-Derham Hall head coach Jerry Kline Jr. became the program’s all-time leader in victories with 524 after a Feb. 17 win vs. Irondale. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

It was a week of milestones for some of the top boys Class 4A basketball teams in Minnesota.

Cretin-Derham Hall saw longtime head coach Jerry Kline become the program’s all-time leader in victories with 524 after a Feb. 17 win vs. Irondale.

That same night, the Raiders also honored senior guard and St. Thomas recruit JoJo Mitchell for surpassing 2,000 career points and becoming the second-highest scorer in team history.

Hopkins had a bittersweet senior night after falling to Wayzata at home on Tuesday, but point guard Jayden Moore deserved his recognition for becoming Minnesota’s all-time assists leader.

CDH and Hopkins are two Class 4A teams capable of making a state tournament run, but there’s no guarantee either will get past two loaded sections next month.

It will be key for them to pick up momentum now while celebrating those player and coaching achievements.

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted.

1. Tartan (23-0) Previous: 1

ADVERTISEMENT

The Titans, who have won 54 straight regular season games, won their third straight Metro East title and appear locks for a No. 1 seed in their section. But their undefeated season will be challenged Saturday against Alexandria at home.

2. Wayzata (21-3) Previous: 2

The Trojans have won 10 of their last 11 games with the Feb. 6 game against Maple Grove as the only defeat. There are likely no more tests in the regular season after beating East Ridge by 20 points, Eden Prairie by 13 points and Hopkins by 15 points during a recent three-game stretch.

Related Coverage

3. Totino-Grace (3A, 21-2) Previous: 3

The Eagles are on a 16-game winning streak heading into a regular season finale matchup against Alexandria on Feb. 26. They’ve scored at least 92 points in 11 games during the winning streak, including three games eclipsing the 100-point mark.

4. DeLaSalle (3A, 20-2) Previous: 4

The Islanders are on a 14-game winning streak. The biggest threat to end that streak was against Fargo Davies in Moorhead last weekend, but DeLaSalle won 80-76 with Kamar Thomas and Jaeden Udean as players of the game.

5. Cretin-Derham Hall (18-5) Previous: 5

The Raiders lost their chance to win the Suburban East title outright with last week’s loss against East Ridge, which is tied at in first place at 14-1 in the standings as of Feb. 19. JoJo Mitchell’s 25 points led the Raiders to a bounce back win against Irondale.

6. Hopkins (16-7) Previous: 6

The Royals saw their six-game winning streak end with a 94-75 loss against Wayzata on Feb. 17. They were swept by the Trojans in the regular season, so figuring that out at sections will be key. Senior Xavier Frelix, who signed this week with Concordia St. Paul, had 26 points vs. Wayzata.

7. Maple Grove (16-6) Previous: 7

The Crimson won five straight games against Minnesota competition entering a matchup Friday, Feb. 20 against Eden Prairie. Their average margin of victory during that stretch was 19.8 points per game, including a 20-point victory to avenge an earlier loss against Buffalo.

8. Richfield (3A, 21-2) Previous: 8

The Spartans were obliterating opponents during a recent four-game win streak, including scoring 114 points vs. Bloomington Kennedy and Brooklyn Center and 105 points vs. Columbia Heights. A much tougher non-league matchup awaits Feb. 24 vs. Minneapolis South.

9. East Ridge (18-5) Previous: 10

The Raptors won eight of nine games with their only loss against Wayzata during that stretch. A good sign in a Feb. 13 victory against Cretin-Derham Hall was that East Ridge won with Gophers recruit and Mr. Basketball candidate Cedric Tomes being held seven points under his average with 25 points.

10. Buffalo (20-4) Previous: 9

The Bison were surprise early contenders in the Lake Conference , but they lost rematch games against Eden Prairie and Maple Grove to fall out of the league title race. The Jordan brothers (Matthew, Thomas and Tony) and Eli Hegle are still dangerous to play for any opponent to end the regular season.

11. Alexandria (17-5) Previous: 11

The Cardinals have won 13 of 15 games, but the 115-54 win against Brainerd was definitely the most one-sided Thursday night. It was their largest margin of victory all season. Gavin Roderick and Talan Witt, who combined for 51 points, will need to come up big again 2 p.m. Saturday at Tartan.

12. Mahtomedi (3A, 20-3) Previous: 12

The Zephyrs have won 13 of 14 games with their only loss to No. 1 Tartan on Feb. 4. Their only close conference win during that stretch was 68-62 against Two Rivers on Feb. 17, but Mark Graff, Willie Roeloffs and Noah Carlson combined for 50 points.

Watch the replay: Mahtomedi vs. Tartan

13. Prior Lake (16-5) Previous: 19

The Lakers won 17 of 18 games with their only loss to Lakeville South on Feb. 4. They beat the Cougars by 39 points earlier in the season. The South Suburban champions got 26 points from Kobby Sambrew on Feb. 17 vs. Rosemount.

14. Henning (1A, 23-0) Previous: 14

The Hornets lost nearly their entire team to graduation from last season, but they’ve been unbeatable in Class 1A this year. Senior Kale Misegades kept his team ranked No. 1 for the seventh consecutive week with a 50-point effort vs. Hankinson (N.D.) last week.

15. Rochester Mayo (19-4) Previous: 13

The Spartans did not play for more than a week after their 11-game winning streak ended in a two-point loss Feb. 11 against Apple Valley. They will return from a long break Friday, Feb. 20 to face a tough conference foe with Owatonna.

16. Northfield (3A, 20-3) Previous: 17

The Raiders bounced back from a Feb. 5 loss against Rochester Century to win three straight games. They were able to squeak by Austin 74-72 on Feb. 13 behind Kayden Oakland’s 22 points.

17. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (2A, 24-0) Previous: 20

The Tigers picked up three signature wins in a row in a five-day span by beating Kindred (N.D.), Annandale and Montevideo all by double digits. Riley Asmus put up 24 points in the 59-35 win vs. Montevideo but defense was the story on the game.

18. Goodhue (2A, 24-1) Previous: 21

The Wildcats seem to have the No. 1 ranking in Class 2A locked up entering the final stretch of the regular season behind senior Luke Roschen, who is averaging 30 points in his six games in February.

19. Eden Prairie (16-7) Previous: 16

The Eagles lost three times in five games heading into Friday’s matchup against Maple Grove. They have the firepower to compete with most teams, but even Hamze Yusuf, Jamir Davis and Cooper Fahning combining for 51 points wasn’t enough in a Feb. 17 loss vs. Edina.

20. Lakeville South (18-5) Previous: 18

The Cougars were ranked as high as No. 3 in the Class 4A by coaches, but they lost two straight conference games to Eagan and Apple Valley. Lakeville South faces another tough league foe Friday vs. Rosemount.

21. Chaska (20-4) Previous: 24

The Hawks clinched the Metro West Conference title during a 17-game winning streak, which included sweeping Orono and Chanhassen. They have a chance to make a run in the section playoffs behind junior Tyler Forrest.

22. St. Paul Central (20-2) Previous: 25

The Minutemen have won the St. Paul Conference title in the Cameron Jones’ first season as head coach. During a 14-game winning streak, senior Eli Moseman and Sefi Whittington have been one of the most underrated backcourts in the state.

23. St. Paul Johnson (3A, 17-5) Previous: 15

The Governors were favored to win the St. Paul City Conference, but they were swept by St. Paul Central. Coach Collin Moore will see if his team can finish the regular season strong after a disappointing Feb. 13 loss vs. St. Anthony.

24. Mankato East (3A, 16-7) Previous: 22

The Cougars were embarrassed in a 37-point loss against Hopkins, but they turned the page quickly to win two straight games. Senior guard Lucas Gustafson had 33 points in a Feb. 13 win vs. St. Peter.

25. Pequot Lakes (2A, 22-1) Previous: unranked

The Patriots jump into the statewide top 25 rankings for the first time this week after winning 15 straight games, which includes sweeping defending state 2A champion Albany in the regular season.

Comment

About the Author

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More From Boys Basketball

Meet K.J. Wilson, the next great Tartan guard who is leading Minnesota’s No. 1 boys hoops team

Boys Basketball

Roseau’s Jordan Borowicz blows away school record with 70 points in single game

Boys Basketball

Comments