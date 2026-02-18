Roseau’s Jordan Borowicz caught fire on a cold night up north and posted a top five scoring night in Minnesota boys basketball history on Tuesday, Feb. 17.

The 5-10 junior guard and state scoring leader shattered his own single-game school scoring record with 70 points in the Rams’ 86-78 win against rival Warroad.

“We knew going into the game it was going to be a tough one,” Borowicz told Strib Varsity on Wednesday. “Right after halftime, I made a couple threes and hit a couple of shots. I quickly got up to 35-40 points, and I could sense something big could happen in this game.”

Borowicz would finish 22-for-44 from the field, including 6-for-14 from three-point range, and 20-for-24 on free throws. He added 13 rebounds and four steals.

In the same game, Borowicz surpassed 3,000 points for his high school career. His performance is tied for fourth in state boys history for highest-scoring game. Minnesota Transition’s Cash Eggleston has the all-time record with 90 points on Feb. 2, 2005.

Borowicz’s 70 is the most points in a boys game since Lakeview Christian’s Bjorn Broman scored 74 points on Feb. 21, 2015.

As he looked up at the scoreboard while walking into the locker room at halftime, Borowicz saw his Rams trailing 32-28. He scored 21 in the first half but knew he’d have to do more to beat Warroad.

He put up 49 points in the second half.