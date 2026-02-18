Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Roseau’s Jordan Borowicz blows away school record with 70 points in single game

Jordan Borowicz scored the fourth-most points in a Minnesota high school boys basketball game in the Rams’ victory against Warroad.

Roseau junior Jordan Borowicz scored 70 points and passed 3,000 career points on Feb. 17. (Provided)
Comment

By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Roseau’s Jordan Borowicz caught fire on a cold night up north and posted a top five scoring night in Minnesota boys basketball history on Tuesday, Feb. 17.

The 5-10 junior guard and state scoring leader shattered his own single-game school scoring record with 70 points in the Rams’ 86-78 win against rival Warroad.

“We knew going into the game it was going to be a tough one,” Borowicz told Strib Varsity on Wednesday. “Right after halftime, I made a couple threes and hit a couple of shots. I quickly got up to 35-40 points, and I could sense something big could happen in this game.”

Borowicz would finish 22-for-44 from the field, including 6-for-14 from three-point range, and 20-for-24 on free throws. He added 13 rebounds and four steals.

In the same game, Borowicz surpassed 3,000 points for his high school career. His performance is tied for fourth in state boys history for highest-scoring game. Minnesota Transition’s Cash Eggleston has the all-time record with 90 points on Feb. 2, 2005.

Borowicz’s 70 is the most points in a boys game since Lakeview Christian’s Bjorn Broman scored 74 points on Feb. 21, 2015.

As he looked up at the scoreboard while walking into the locker room at halftime, Borowicz saw his Rams trailing 32-28. He scored 21 in the first half but knew he’d have to do more to beat Warroad.

He put up 49 points in the second half.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think I passed 57 points with eight minutes left and we were only up by two,” he said.

Through 22 games this season, Borowicz’s averaging a state-best 35.7 points. He has scored more than 40 points five times, more than 50 points three times and his previous career-high was 57 points in an 80-73 win Jan. 13 against Badger/Greenbush-Middle River.

Where does he find inspiration for all this scoring?

Recent Coverage

“My favorite basketball player is Michael Jordan,” Borowicz said. “I think he’s the GOAT.”

Borowicz is a two-sport athlete and rushed for 1,152 yards last season for the Rams football team. He had been leaning toward the gridiron for his future, but more interest from college basketball coaches might change things this year.

“I’ve gotten a little bit more interest in football from a couple of colleges,” he said. “But there’s no defining factor yet.”

In a basketball family, Borowicz’s the youngest of five siblings, including three sisters who played college hoops (Kiley at Moorhead State, Kacie at North Dakota, Katie at the University of Minnesota). His older brother, Jake, graduated from Roseau last year and played high school basketball and football.

“It was great growing up going to the gym every weekend,” Borowicz said. “Just pushing each other.”

Comment

About the Author

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More From Boys Basketball

Meet K.J. Wilson, the next great Tartan guard who is leading Minnesota’s No. 1 boys hoops team

Boys Basketball

Minnesota high school boys basketball state poll: Week 12

Boys Basketball

Comments