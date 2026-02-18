Skip to main content
Minnesota high school boys basketball state poll: Week 12

Unranked teams enter Class 3A and Class 2A top 10.

East Ridge guard Cedric Tomes (3) at East Ridge High School in Woodbury, Minn., on Monday, February 9, 2026. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Lakeville South tumbled in the latest Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association boys basketball poll following a pair of losses last week.

The Cougars dropped from No. 3 to No. 9 in the Class 4A top 10, allowing Maple Grove to take the No. 3 spot and Prior Lake to move into No. 4. Buffalo stayed at No. 5 to round out the top five.

Also in 4A, Hopkings and East Ridge changed positions. The Royals moved to No. 6 while the Raptors rose to No. 7. Chaska joined the poll at No. 10.

Northfield and St. Paul Johnson swapped the No. 5 and No. 6 spots in Class 3A, Minnehaha Academy moved up from a tie for No. 9 to No. 7 in Class 2A and Southland moved up from No. 7 and No. 5 in Class 1A.

Four teams joined the top 10 rankings after being left out last week. Becker and St. Paul Apollo joined 3A in a tie for No. 8 and Zumbrota-Mazeppa and Belle Plaine are in 2A at No. 9 and No. 10.

Class 4A

1. Tartan (21-0). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Wayzata (20-3). Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Maple Grove (15-6). Previous Rank: No. 4

4. Prior Lake (17-5). Previous Rank: No. 6

5. Buffalo (19-4). Previous Rank: No. 5

6. Hopkins (16-6). Previous Rank: No. 8

7. East Ridge (17-5). Previous Rank: No. 9

8. Cretin-Derham Hall (17-5). Previous Rank: No. 7

9. Lakeville South (17-5). Previous Rank: No. 3

10. Chaska (19-4). Previous Rank: unranked

Class 3A

1. Totino-Grace (19-2). Previous Rank: 1

2. DeLaSalle (19-2). Previous Rank: 2

3. Richfield (20-2). Previous Rank: 3

4. Mahtomedi (19-3). Previous Rank: 4

5. Northfield (19-3). Previous Rank: No. 6

6. St. Paul Johnson (16-5). Previous Rank: 5

7. Mankato East (15-7). Previous Rank: 7

T8. Becker (17-4). Previous Rank: unranked

T8. St. Cloud Apollo (14-7). Previous Rank: unranked

10. Orono (13-9). Previous Rank: 8

Class 2A

1. Goodhue (23-1). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Morris (21-0). Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Pequot Lakes (20-1). Previous Rank: No. 3

4. Montevideo (20-1). Previous Rank: No. 4

5. Annandale (18-2). Previous Rank: No. 5

6. Holy Family (17-4). Previous Rank: No. 6

7. Minnehaha Academy (16-4). Previous Rank: No. T9

8. Southwest Christian (16-5). Previous Rank: No. 7

9. Zumbrota-Mazeppa (20-4). Previous Rank: unranked

10. Belle Plaine (17-4). Previous Rank: unranked

Class 1A

1. Henning (23-0). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Central Minnesota Christian (22-1). Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Red Lake County (21-1). Previous Rank: No. 3

4. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (22-2). Previous Rank: No. 4

5. Southland (22-1). Previous Rank: No. 7

6. Hills-Beaver Creek (20-2). Previous Rank: No. 5

7. Pelican Rapids (17-5). Previous Rank: No. 6

8. Dawson-Boyd (20-3). Previous Rank: No. 8

9. Nevis (19-3). Previous Rank: No. 9

10. Cherry (18-5). Previous Rank: No. T10

Comments