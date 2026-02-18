Minnesota high school boys basketball state poll: Week 12

Lakeville South tumbled in the latest Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association boys basketball poll following a pair of losses last week.

The Cougars dropped from No. 3 to No. 9 in the Class 4A top 10, allowing Maple Grove to take the No. 3 spot and Prior Lake to move into No. 4. Buffalo stayed at No. 5 to round out the top five.

Also in 4A, Hopkings and East Ridge changed positions. The Royals moved to No. 6 while the Raptors rose to No. 7. Chaska joined the poll at No. 10.

Northfield and St. Paul Johnson swapped the No. 5 and No. 6 spots in Class 3A, Minnehaha Academy moved up from a tie for No. 9 to No. 7 in Class 2A and Southland moved up from No. 7 and No. 5 in Class 1A.

Four teams joined the top 10 rankings after being left out last week. Becker and St. Paul Apollo joined 3A in a tie for No. 8 and Zumbrota-Mazeppa and Belle Plaine are in 2A at No. 9 and No. 10.

Class 4A

1. Tartan (21-0). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Wayzata (20-3). Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Maple Grove (15-6). Previous Rank: No. 4