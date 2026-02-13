Skip to main content
Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide boys basketball rankings

The top five remains the same, including Wayzata after a loss. Maple Grove and Hopkins are knocking on the door of the top boys basketball state title contenders.

Nolen Anderson of Wayzata dunks the ball against East Ridge on Feb. 9. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

State championships are won by teams that peak at the end of the season.

The section playoffs are still a few weeks away, but a lack of movement among the top five teams in Minnesota is a sign.

Tartan, Wayzata, Totino-Grace, DeLaSalle and Cretin-Derham Hall are proving to be serious contenders to win it all in Class 4A and 3A, respectively. The defending 4A champion Trojans regrouped after another loss.

You might as well throw in Maple Grove and Hopkins, given their wins against that group. The Crimson and the Royals are arguably the two most talented teams in the state but have struggled with consistency this year.

Can they stay hot before it becomes one-and-done?

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted.

1. Tartan (20-0) Previous: 1

The Titans, who have won 50 straight regular season games, look like they will run away with the Metro East title for the third straight season with a 12-0 league record entering a Feb. 13 matchup against Simley at home.

2. Wayzata (20-3) Previous: 2

The Trojans saw their six-game win streak end in a Feb. 6 loss in a rematch against Maple Grove. The Crimson are the only Minnesota opponent to beat Wayzata this season. How important is Christian Wiggins? His team lost the only time he scored below 20 points in the last five games.

3. Totino-Grace (3A, 18-2) Previous: 3

The Eagles are averaging 93.5 points during a 13-game winning streak. They’ve played without starting point guard Malachi Hill (hand injury) for the past eight games, but senior guard DeAngelo Dungey and Tian Chatman have raised their level of play.

4. DeLaSalle (3A, 18-2) Previous: 4

The Islanders are on a 12-game winning streak, which includes avenging a one-point loss against Richfield. The perimeter trio of Jaeden Udean, Kamar Thomas and Deon Wallace-Johnson will be tested Saturday against Fargo Davies at an event in Moorhead.

5. Cretin-Derham Hall (17-4) Previous: 5

The Raiders, who are 13-0 in league play, have an opportunity to clinch the Suburban East title in Friday’s game against East Ridge. The Raptors, who lost the first matchup with CDH on Jan. 8, are 12-1 in the conference.

6. Hopkins (16-6) Previous: 10

The Royals are on a six-game winning streak with an average margin of victory of 24.5 points per game since their Jan. 23 loss against Wayzata. Hopkins will host Wayzata in a Feb. 17 rematch. That might be a preview of an epic section championship showdown similar to last season.

7. Maple Grove (15-6) Previous: 11

The Crimson’s only loss in the last five games was 68-67 against Nicolet (Wis.) at Hamline on Feb. 7. Max Iversen scored 27, 30 and 30 points in wins vs. Wayzata, Rogers and Buffalo. Gavin Elmquist also scored a season-high 21 points to help Maple Grove avenge in earlier loss against the Bison.

8. Richfield (3A, 20-2) Previous: 8

The Spartans were embarrassed by in a 28-point loss to DeLaSalle on Feb. 4. So how did they respond? By scoring 333 points combined in the next three victories, which included 114 points twice in wins against Bloomington Kennedy and Brooklyn Center.

Watch the replay: Richfield vs. DeLaSalle

9. Buffalo (18-4) Previous: 7

The Bison were sleepers to win the Lake Conference after a strong start to the year, but they’ve lost three of their last four conference games, including 81-61 against Maple Grove on Feb. 12. Eli Hegle and Matthew Jordan still combined for 43 points in the loss against the Crimson.

10. East Ridge (16-5) Previous: 9

The Raptors won six of seven games heading into Friday’s big Suburban East matchup against Cretin-Derham Hall. Gophers recruit and senior Cedric Tomes scored at least 36 points four times during that stretch, including 47 points vs. Stillwater and 43 points vs. Woodbury.

11. Alexandria (15-5) Previous: 6

The Cardinals saw their 10-game winning streak stopped in an 82-75 loss against Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Feb. 7, followed by a second loss in three games after falling 78-72 to St. Cloud Apollo on Feb. 12. Alexandria is still running away in conference play with a 12-1 record.

12. Mahtomedi (3A, 17-3) Previous: 13

The Zephyrs have won 10 of the last 11 games with their only loss to No. 1 Tartan during that stretch. Senior Mark Graff and junior Willie Roelofs outscored St. Thomas Academy 56-55 in a 31-point win on Feb. 11.

Watch the replay: Mahtomedi vs. Tartan

13. Rochester Mayo (19-4) Previous: 12

The Spartans saw their 11-game winning streak come to an end in a 72-70 loss against Apple Valley on Feb. 11. They are still 15-1 in conference play with only three games left in the regular season.

14. Henning (1A, 22-0) Previous: 16

The Hornets have been ranked No. 1 in Class 1A for six weeks this season. They don’t seem to be slowing down at all behind Mr. Basketball candidate Kale Misegades, who will look to keep his team undefeated Saturday. Feb. 14 vs. Hankinson (N.D.).

15. St. Paul Johnson (3A, 16-4) Previous: 14

The Governors ruined any realistic shot at the St. Paul City Conference title being swept by St. Paul Central after a 69-63 loss on Feb. 10. They dropped to 9-2 in conference play.

16. Eden Prairie (15-6) Previous: 15

Jamir Davis is emerging as one of the top sophomores in the state with six straight double figure scoring games, including a season-high 27 points in a Feb. 10 win vs. Farmington. But the Eagles lost twice in three games to Hopkins and Wayzata.

17. Northfield (3A, 18-3) Previous: 18

The Raiders seem much more vulnerable than when they had a 15-game winning streak earlier in the season, but senior forward Kayden Oakland is a matchup nightmare for any opponent the rest of the way.

18. Lakeville South (17-4) Previous: 17

The Cougars saw a five-game winning streak end with a 72-62 loss against Eagan on Feb. 10. They surprisingly jumped to No. 3 in Class 4A in the coaches rankings but another challenge awaits Friday vs. Apple Valley.

19. Prior Lake (16-5) Previous: 18

The Lakers won 15 of 16 games after a 71-62 victory against Apple Valley on Feb. 10 with Kolby Thompson, Koby Sam-Brew and Colten Gunderson combined for 47 points. Can Prior Lake’s high-scoring trio come up big again Friday vs. Burnsville?

20. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (2A, 20-0) Previous: 21

The Tigers are led by Alex Asmus and Tyson Grove, who both average about 16 points per game. They’ll face a test Feb. 13 in the Red River Showcase vs. Kindred (N.D.) at Moorhead High.

21. Goodhue (2A, 22-1) Previous: 22

The Wildcats have seen senior Luke Roschen score 30 points or more five times this season, including in his last three games. Roschen had 36 points with seven three-pointers Feb. 5 vs. Byron.

22. Mankato East (3A, 14-7) Previous: 20

The Cougars had five losses this season by single digits, but that definitely wasn’t the case in a nonconference matchup Feb. 10. They were hammered by Hopkins 85-48.

23. Montevideo (2A, 19-1) Previous: 24

The Thunderhawks are on a 17-game winning streak, but arguably their most impressive victories came recently against Holy Family and Marshall.

24. Chaska (18-4) Previous: 25

The Hawks won 15 consecutive games entering a Feb. 13 matchup against Orono. Four players scored in double figures in a Feb. 10 win against Bloomington Jefferson.

25. St. Paul Central (20-2) Previous: unranked

The Minutemen are on the verge of clinching the St. Paul Conference title in the first year under coach Cam Jones. Sefi Whittington had 36 points vs. St. Paul Johnson and 25 points in a 102-39 win vs. St. Paul Harding.

