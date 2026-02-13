Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide boys basketball rankings

State championships are won by teams that peak at the end of the season.

The section playoffs are still a few weeks away, but a lack of movement among the top five teams in Minnesota is a sign.

Tartan, Wayzata, Totino-Grace, DeLaSalle and Cretin-Derham Hall are proving to be serious contenders to win it all in Class 4A and 3A, respectively. The defending 4A champion Trojans regrouped after another loss.

You might as well throw in Maple Grove and Hopkins, given their wins against that group. The Crimson and the Royals are arguably the two most talented teams in the state but have struggled with consistency this year.

Can they stay hot before it becomes one-and-done?

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted.

1. Tartan (20-0) Previous: 1

The Titans, who have won 50 straight regular season games, look like they will run away with the Metro East title for the third straight season with a 12-0 league record entering a Feb. 13 matchup against Simley at home.