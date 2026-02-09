Minnesota high school boys basketball state poll: Week 11

Tartan and Wayzata continue their back-and-forth battle for the No. 1 spot in the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association boys basketball Class 4A poll.

Two weeks ago, the Titans and Trojans were tied atop the poll. Wayzata claimed the No. 1 spot last week. In the latest poll released Feb. 8, undefeated Tartan is No. 1.

The No. 3 spot in Class 4A also changed this week. Lakeville South continued its ascent, moving from No. 6 to No. 3.

Also in Class 3A, DeLaSalle moved into the No. 2 spot while Northfield dropped from No. 4 to No. 6. Mahtomedi and St. Paul Johnson moved up one spot each to No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

In Class 2A, Pequot Lakes moved from No. 6 to No. 3, Annandale went from No. 8 to No. 5, and Holy Family rose from No. 9 to No. 6.

In Class 1A, Central Minnesota Christian and Dawson-Boyd both jumped two spots, going to No. 2 and No. 8.

Eight teams joined the top 10 polls after going unranked last week: Eden Prairie (No. 10 in Class 4A), Sartell-St. Stephen (No. 9 in Class 3A), Minneapolis South (No. 10 in Class 3A), Fairmont and Minnehaha Academy (tied for No. 9 in Class 2A), Nevis (No. 9 in Class 1A) and Cherry and Wabasso (tied for No. 10 in Class 1A) are new this week.

Class 4A

1. Tartan (18-0). Previous Rank: No. 2