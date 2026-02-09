Skip to main content
Minnesota high school boys basketball state poll: Week 11

Nine of 10 spots change in this week’s Class 4A top 10.

In the latest poll released Feb. 8, undefeated Tartan is No. 1 in Class 4A. (Joe Doerrer/Strictly Bball)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Tartan and Wayzata continue their back-and-forth battle for the No. 1 spot in the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association boys basketball Class 4A poll.

Two weeks ago, the Titans and Trojans were tied atop the poll. Wayzata claimed the No. 1 spot last week. In the latest poll released Feb. 8, undefeated Tartan is No. 1.

The No. 3 spot in Class 4A also changed this week. Lakeville South continued its ascent, moving from No. 6 to No. 3.

Also in Class 3A, DeLaSalle moved into the No. 2 spot while Northfield dropped from No. 4 to No. 6. Mahtomedi and St. Paul Johnson moved up one spot each to No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

In Class 2A, Pequot Lakes moved from No. 6 to No. 3, Annandale went from No. 8 to No. 5, and Holy Family rose from No. 9 to No. 6.

In Class 1A, Central Minnesota Christian and Dawson-Boyd both jumped two spots, going to No. 2 and No. 8.

Eight teams joined the top 10 polls after going unranked last week: Eden Prairie (No. 10 in Class 4A), Sartell-St. Stephen (No. 9 in Class 3A), Minneapolis South (No. 10 in Class 3A), Fairmont and Minnehaha Academy (tied for No. 9 in Class 2A), Nevis (No. 9 in Class 1A) and Cherry and Wabasso (tied for No. 10 in Class 1A) are new this week.

Class 4A

1. Tartan (18-0). Previous Rank: No. 2

2. Wayzata (18-3). Previous Rank: No. 1

3. Lakeville South (17-3). Previous Rank: No. 6

4. Maple Grove (13-6). Previous Rank: No. 5

Recent Coverage

5. Buffalo (17-3). Previous Rank: No. 3

6. Prior Lake (15-5). Previous Rank: No. 4

7. Cretin-Derham Hall (16-4). Previous Rank: No. 7

8. Hopkins (14-6). Previous Rank: No. 9

9. East Ridge (15-4). Previous Rank: No. 10

10. Eden Prairie (14-5). Previous Rank: unranked

Class 3A

1. Totino-Grace (14-2). Previous Rank: 1

2. DeLaSalle (17-2). Previous Rank: 3

3. Richfield (18-2). Previous Rank: 2

4. Mahtomedi (16-3). Previous Rank: 5

5. St. Paul Johnson (15-3). Previous Rank: 6

6. Northfield (17-3). Previous Rank: No. 4

7. Mankato East (14-6). Previous Rank: 7

8. Orono (11-8). Previous Rank: 8

9. Sartell-St. Stephen (12-6). Previous Rank: unranked

10. Minneapolis South (15-5). Previous Rank: unranked

Class 2A

1. Goodhue (20-1). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Morris (18-0). Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Pequot Lakes (17-1). Previous Rank: No. 6

4. Montevideo (18-1). Previous Rank: No. 5

5. Annandale (16-2). Previous Rank: No. 8

6. Holy Family (15-4). Previous Rank: No. 9

7. Southwest Christian (15-4). Previous Rank: No. 3

8. Albany (16-3). Previous Rank: No. 7

T9. Fairmont (17-2). Previous Rank: Unranked

T9. Minnehaha Academy (14-4). Previous Rank: unranked

Class 1A

1. Henning (20-0). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Central Minnesota Christian (19-1). Previous Rank: No. 4

3. Red Lake County (18-1). Previous Rank: No. 2

4. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (20-2). Previous Rank: No. 3

5. Hills-Beaver Creek (18-1). Previous Rank: No. 5

6. Pelican Rapids (16-4). Previous Rank: No. 6

7. Southland (19-1). Previous Rank: No. 7

8. Dawson-Boyd (17-3). Previous Rank: No. 10

9. Nevis (17-3). Previous Rank: unranked

T10. Cherry (16-4). Previous Rank: unranked

T10. Wabasso (20-2). Previous Rank: unranked

