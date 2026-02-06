Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide boys basketball rankings

Tartan and Wayzata are battling for not only the No. 1 ranking in Class 4A, but the entire state.

Will the real top team in Minnesota please stand up?

Yes, the Trojans are the defending state champions and reclaimed the top spot in 4A in the coaches poll this week, but you could argue that was not completely fair.

The Titans were previously No. 1 and continue to beat everyone in their way with 48 consecutive regular-season wins over the past three seasons, including 32 consecutive Metro East Conference victories.

This all could be settled soon. Wayzata’s only loss to Minnesota competition was against Maple Grove, which faces the Trojans again before the next coaches poll.

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted.

1. Tartan (17-0) Previous: 1

The Titans improved to 10-0 in the Metro East after completing the season sweep over Mahtomedi with a 78-56 victory on Wednesday, Feb. 4. Starters K.J. Wilson, Tyrel Pride, Duke King and Emmanuel Oyensami combined for 65 points.