Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide boys basketball rankings

Tartan is still the hottest team in boys basketball, but coaches poll shows Wayzata is No. 1.

Christian Wiggins of Wayzata scored 45 points to lead the Trojans past Buffalo 97-96 in overtime on Jan. 30. Wayzata defeated Hopkins 76-72 to win the boys basketball Class 4A Section 6 championship at Hopkins . (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Tartan and Wayzata are battling for not only the No. 1 ranking in Class 4A, but the entire state.

Will the real top team in Minnesota please stand up?

Yes, the Trojans are the defending state champions and reclaimed the top spot in 4A in the coaches poll this week, but you could argue that was not completely fair.

The Titans were previously No. 1 and continue to beat everyone in their way with 48 consecutive regular-season wins over the past three seasons, including 32 consecutive Metro East Conference victories.

This all could be settled soon. Wayzata’s only loss to Minnesota competition was against Maple Grove, which faces the Trojans again before the next coaches poll.

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted.

1. Tartan (17-0) Previous: 1

The Titans improved to 10-0 in the Metro East after completing the season sweep over Mahtomedi with a 78-56 victory on Wednesday, Feb. 4. Starters K.J. Wilson, Tyrel Pride, Duke King and Emmanuel Oyensami combined for 65 points.

Watch the replay: Mahtomedi vs. Tartan

2. Wayzata (18-2) Previous: 2

The Trojans enter their Feb. 6 rematch against Maple Grove on a six-game win streak — four blowouts and two close calls — since their Jan. 13 loss to the Crimson. Wayzata escaped Buffalo 97-96 in overtime behind Christian Wiggins’ 45-point night on Jan. 30.

3. Totino-Grace (3A, 15-2) Previous: 3

The Eagles are on a 10-game winning streak and are beating opponents by an average of nearly 31 points per game. That compares to the teams head coach Nick Carroll had while winning three consecutive Class 3A state titles between 2022 and 2024.

4. DeLaSalle (3A, 15-2) Previous: 9

The Islanders extended their win streak to nine after a convincing 94-66 victory over Richfield on Feb. 4, led by Jaeden Udean’s 30 points. DeLaSalle avenged a previous one-point loss to the Spartans.

Watch the replay: Richfield vs. DeLaSalle

5. Cretin-Derham Hall (15-4) Previous: 4

The Raiders have lost two of their past four games after going on a nine-game winning streak in December and January. Both losses (Prior Lake and DeLaSalle) were in overtime by one point. The latest heartbreaker was 82-81 on Jan. 31 in overtime against the Islanders.

6. Alexandria (14-3) Previous: 10

The Cardinals will take a 10-game winning streak into a Feb. 6 matchup against Benilde-St. Margaret’s. The last time Alexandria was truly tested was in back-to-back losses to DeLaSalle and Cretin-Derham Hall in late December. But the Cards are at full strength now.

7. Buffalo (16-3) Previous: 5

The Bison surprisingly started near the top of the Lake Conference with Wayzata after victories over Maple Grove, Hopkins and Eden Prairie. But Wayzata finished off the regular-season sweep against Buffalo by escaping in overtime on Jan. 30.

8. Richfield (3A, 17-2) Previous: 6

The Spartans have a formidable offensive starting lineup with Dre Collins, Tyrece Hagler, Gideon Horne and Waleed Muhammad, who combined for 51 points on Feb. 4 against the Islanders. But the Spartans gave up 52 of DeLaSalle’s 94 points in the second half.

Watch the replay: Richfield vs. DeLaSalle

9. East Ridge (14-4) Previous: 8

The Raptors won their fourth game in a row on Jan. 29, but they had to squeak past Mounds View 63-60. Gophers recruit Cedric Tomes scored well below his average of more than 30 points, but senior Aidan Galvin’s 19 points provided a boost.

Watch the stream: East Ridge vs. Forest Lake Friday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.

10. Hopkins (13-6) Previous: 11

Senior point guard Jayden Moore has led the Royals to four wins in the past five games, including the season sweep against Maple Grove with 24 points and nine assists on Jan. 30.

11. Maple Grove (12-5) Previous: 8

The Crimson have developed an inside scoring presence with 7-foot junior Jack Thelen, who continues to show growth in his game. Thelen averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds against Eden Prairie, Hopkins and Minnetonka.

12. Rochester Mayo (18-3) Previous: 13

The Spartans have won 10 consecutive games, including three victories over previously ranked opponents Mankato East and Northfield. Will Gyarmaty had 26 points in a Feb. 2 win against John Marshall.

Watch the replay: Rochester John Marshall vs. Rochester Mayo

13. Mahtomedi (3A, 15-3) Previous: 12

The Zephyrs had an eight-game winning streak end on Feb. 4 in their second loss of the season against Metro East Conference power Tartan. Willie Roelofs had 28 points in defeat, his seventh game this season with at least 25.

Watch the replay: Mahtomedi vs. Tartan

14. St. Paul Johnson (3A, 14-3) Previous: 14

The Governors bounced back from their Jan. 24 loss to Orono with three consecutive victories, which included senior Jermaine Curtis-Thomas’ 24 points against St. Paul Washington on Feb. 4

15. Eden Prairie (14-4) Previous: 15

Senior Hamze Yusuf couldn’t be stopped during the first half of the season with seven games of at least 28 points, including 38 vs. Maple Grove. The Eagles have been getting contributions from others lately, including sophomore Jamir Davis.

16. Henning (1A, 19-0) Previous: 17

The No. 1 Class 1A Hornets had a recent wakeup call with a 10-point victory, but they responded a week later by demolishing Bertha-Hewitt 104-27, including 63 points scored in the first half on Feb. 5.

17. Lakeville South (16-3) Previous: 20

The Cougars have won nine of their past 10 games, with their only slip-up against rival Lakeville North. A current four-game win streak includes wins against ranked teams Farmington, Moorhead and Prior Lake.

18. Northfield (3A, 17-3) Previous: 16

The Raiders started the season 16-1 with a 15-game win streak entering the end of January, but they’ve now lost twice in the past four games against Rochester Mayo and Rochester Century.

19. Prior Lake (14-5) Previous: 18

The Lakers had their 13-game win streak end on Feb. 4 with a 66-59 loss at Lakeville South. They got 23 points from Kolby Thompson, but it wasn’t enough to avoid their first loss in conference play.

20. Mankato East (3A, 13-6) Previous: 19

The Cougars have six wins in their past eight games, but a 61-60 loss to Rochester Century was surprising. They got a combined 37 points from Lucas Gustafson and Amari Nobles, but they still fell below .500.

21. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (2A, 16-0) Previous: 22

The Tigers made a statement earlier this week with an 80-76 victory over defending Class 2A champion Albany on Feb. 2. Riley and Alex Asmus combined for 42 points.

Watch the replay: Albany vs. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

22. Goodhue (2A, 19-1) Previous: 22

The Wildcats extended their winning streak to 12 consecutive games after escaping Lake City 90-83 behind a combined 74 points from Luke Roschen, Alex Loos and Owen Roschen.

23. Blaine (16-3) Previous rank: 21

The Bengals won 14 games in a row to open the season, but they’ve now lost three of their past five games. The most disturbing loss for Blaine was 84-64 against Champlin Park on Feb. 4.

24. Montevideo (2A, 16-1) Previous: 25

The Thunderhawks have a 14-game win streak that doesn’t look like it will stop anytime soon behind the play of St. Thomas baseball recruit Griffin Epema, who is averaging nearly 24 points per game.

25. Chaska (15-4) Previous: unranked

The Hawks have won 12 consecutive games since losing three in a row in December, but those losses came against ranked opponents Wayzata, Eden Prairie and Prior Lake. Junior Tyler Forest leads the way with 17 points and five assists per game.

