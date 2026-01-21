After the Maple Grove boys basketball team upset Wayzata, then the state’s No. 1-ranked team, on Jan. 13, Crimson star Baboucarr Ann started shouting as he saw his teammate and starting center leaving the gym.

“Jack Thelen, Jack Thelen. Jack Thelen,” Ann screamed, in a manner that matched the student section’s vibe when it stormed the court following Maple Grove’s big victory.

“I love that guy,” added Ann, one of Thelen’s biggest fans.

Two years ago, there were more gasps and whispers than love for Thelen when he first walked the halls of high school as an awkward 6-foot-11 ninth-grader.

Thelen, now 7-1, was shy and timid and not yet comfortable being the tallest person most people had ever seen.

“It will stay with me for the rest of my life,” Thelen said of that memory. “It felt like there was a spotlight on me. The rest of the hallway felt dark, and everybody was staring at me with their jaws on the floor. It was insane.”

Thelen grew up in Monticello, and his size in the youth ranks wasn’t so strange. That town, after all, produced 7-1 big man Joel Przybilla, who played for the Gophers and in the NBA. Still, Thelen preferred to play video games instead of sports. The confidence with his height and hooping came later in high school at St. Michael-Albertville and Maple Grove.

“I was still really trying to figure out my body,” Thelen said. “My mind would think to do one thing, and my feet were just so slow and my hips were not flexible. You try to do one thing, but you’re a step slow. Not being able to jump high enough to grab a rebound. As I worked on it these last few years, I feel now a lot more capable.”