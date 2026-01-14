With the Wayzata boys basketball team ranked No. 1 in the state and undefeated against Minnesota teams, it was hard to imagine the Trojans losing, even against a No. 6 Maple Grove team on its home court.

In front of a full house, though, the Crimson pulled off the upset, winning 77-75 on Tuesday, Jan. 13. This game was hands down the best Minnesota high school basketball game I’ve seen all season.

It was the first meeting between the teams this season, and the latest Strictly x Strib Varsity Tour stop. Wayzata stormed out to a 16-3 lead, but Maple Grove caught up quickly and turned it into a tight back-and-forth.