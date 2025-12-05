Skip to main content
Strictly x Strib Varsity Tour: A surprise named Lucas on opening night

While Faribault boys basketball’s Ryan Kreager showed off his skills, Mankato East senior Lucas Gustafson stole the show on opening night of the tour.

Faribault boys basketball plays Mankato East on Thursday in Faribault. (Strictly Bball)
I went into opening night of our Strictly x Strib Varsity Tour with high expectations, and I left with a nice surprise.

My main focus Thursday night going into Faribault’s home opener vs. Mankato East was on the No. 1-ranked center in Minnesota, Ryan Kreager. In this game, Kreager showcased his rapidly advancing offensive skillset and was incredible defensively. I truly believe he’s the best shot-blocker in all of Minnesota.

But my biggest takeaway from this game was how good unsigned senior Lucas Gustafson is. Gustafson might just be the most underrated guard in the entire state. His three-level scoring helped lead Mankato East to a 59-49 win, and the 6-foot senior finished with a game-high 22 points. More colleges in Minnesota need to take notice of his game.

Thanks to everyone who came out on Thursday night in Faribault and said hello. Catch us at the second Tour game on Tuesday night: girls hoops, Rock Ridge vs. Duluth Marshall.

— Nolan

Strictly x Strib Varsity

The story and video here are part of a new partnership between Strictly Bball and the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Strib Varsity brand. Learn more about this partnership here.

About the Author

