I went into opening night of our Strictly x Strib Varsity Tour with high expectations, and I left with a nice surprise.

My main focus Thursday night going into Faribault’s home opener vs. Mankato East was on the No. 1-ranked center in Minnesota, Ryan Kreager. In this game, Kreager showcased his rapidly advancing offensive skillset and was incredible defensively. I truly believe he’s the best shot-blocker in all of Minnesota.

But my biggest takeaway from this game was how good unsigned senior Lucas Gustafson is. Gustafson might just be the most underrated guard in the entire state. His three-level scoring helped lead Mankato East to a 59-49 win, and the 6-foot senior finished with a game-high 22 points. More colleges in Minnesota need to take notice of his game.