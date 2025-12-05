Skip to main content
Coaches address issues with Minnesota boys basketball state tournament date change

The MSHSL voted in the fall to move the boys basketball state tournament a week later this season after a scheduling conflict with the U’s Williams Arena.

Goodhue's Justyn Lind put up a first half shot Thursday afternoon. ] JEFF WHEELER • jeff.wheeler@startribune.com Goodhue faced Lake Park-Audubon in a Boys' State Basketball Tournament Class A quarterfinal game Thursday afternoon, March 10, 2016 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
The Minnesota State High School League's board of directors voted in November to push back the dates of the state tourney from March 18-21 to March 24-28 because of a scheduling conflict with the University of Minnesota and the use of Williams Arena.
By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Minnesota’s high school boys basketball coaches were surprised this fall to learn the state tournament would be scheduled a week later than usual in March.

Surprised is a mild way of putting it. Some were pretty frustrated.

Still, there is no way around it.

The Minnesota State High School League’s board of directors voted in November to push back the dates of the state tourney from March 18-21 to March 24-28 because of a scheduling conflict with the University of Minnesota and the use of Williams Arena, the home arena for the Gophers men’s and women’s basketball teams.

The Gophers wanted the building, affectionately known as “the Barn,” available to them on the original date in case of an opportunity to host the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

“There are some parents not happy about it for sure,” said Wayzata coach Bryan Schnettler, who won the Class 4A state title last season. “There are some spring sports kids who are going to be delayed if we earn the right to play in the state tournament. There’s financial things [like spring break trips] that go along with it. There’s a lot to it. It’s too bad that it ended up being the way it is this year. But if we can earn the right to get there, we will be thrilled and make the best of it.”

Many coaches wanted the section tournaments to be moved as well to keep it closer to state competition, but sections will remain on the same schedule from Feb. 24-March 13.

“For a team that qualifies for the state tournament to play their section final on a Thursday or Friday and to have a whole week off that’s not ideal for anybody at all,” said Alexandria coach Forest Witt, who won the Class 3A title last season. “It is what it is, though. We just have a week of practice for your teams. But it just seems like a long time, which obviously [the MSHSL] knows, too.”

The coaches understand their focus is making sure their teams qualify for the state tournament. After that, worrying about when they can compete for a championship is a good problem to have.

“You’re just blessed to have the opportunity to be there,” said Cretin-Derham Hall coach Jerry Kline, whose team finished as Class 4A runner-up last season. “Whether it’s March 24 or March 17, it is what it is. We’re all playing mostly at the U now … We’re kind of at their disposal.”

The boys state semifinals and championship games for all classes are played at Williams Arena. A few quarterfinals were played at Target Center last season.

MSHSL associate director Phil Archer, who oversees basketball, said the league’s leadership worked with officials from affected areas to make the date change “the least intrusive as possible.”

“The Timberwolves and the Target Center and the University of Minnesota and their athletic department have been great partners with us for a long time,” Archer said. “Once we were aware there was a conflict, we did the best to keep the line of communication open to get it solved. It stinks to move back a week and have a gap in between the state and our section tournaments. But there are positives as well for our regions that run the section tournaments. And I think [state] will still be a very good tournament. The University of Minnesota should have the right to host and play [in the NCAAs] if they’re in a spot to do so.”

The week of the girls basketball state tournament this season is unchanged, from March 11-14 at Williams Arena, but the high school league is preparing for potential schedule changes for both boys and girls state hoops in future years, which includes looking at other venues.

The Gophers want to continue providing an electric atmosphere at the Barn for boys and girls basketball teams and their fans.

“The Minnesota State High School League proposed dates to stage their competitions and we confirmed our facility availability,” Gophers spokesman Paul Rovnak said in a statement. “We look forward to hosting the MSHSL and their terrific coaches and student-athletes again this spring as they create lasting moments and memories.”

