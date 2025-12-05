Coaches address issues with Minnesota boys basketball state tournament date change

Minnesota’s high school boys basketball coaches were surprised this fall to learn the state tournament would be scheduled a week later than usual in March.

Surprised is a mild way of putting it. Some were pretty frustrated.

Still, there is no way around it.

The Minnesota State High School League’s board of directors voted in November to push back the dates of the state tourney from March 18-21 to March 24-28 because of a scheduling conflict with the University of Minnesota and the use of Williams Arena, the home arena for the Gophers men’s and women’s basketball teams.

The Gophers wanted the building, affectionately known as “the Barn,” available to them on the original date in case of an opportunity to host the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

“There are some parents not happy about it for sure,” said Wayzata coach Bryan Schnettler, who won the Class 4A state title last season. “There are some spring sports kids who are going to be delayed if we earn the right to play in the state tournament. There’s financial things [like spring break trips] that go along with it. There’s a lot to it. It’s too bad that it ended up being the way it is this year. But if we can earn the right to get there, we will be thrilled and make the best of it.”

Many coaches wanted the section tournaments to be moved as well to keep it closer to state competition, but sections will remain on the same schedule from Feb. 24-March 13.

“For a team that qualifies for the state tournament to play their section final on a Thursday or Friday and to have a whole week off that’s not ideal for anybody at all,” said Alexandria coach Forest Witt, who won the Class 3A title last season. “It is what it is, though. We just have a week of practice for your teams. But it just seems like a long time, which obviously [the MSHSL] knows, too.”