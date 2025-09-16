Skip to main content
As U prepares to close golf course, what’s the future of Minnesota’s high school cross-country state meet?

Coaches reeling from the pending closure of Les Bolstad Golf Course still hope to race there but are exploring other options.

The 2023 Roy Griak Invitational showed the sheer size of the annual meet, which is a prelude to the Minnesota state meet. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Christensen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Minnesota’s cross-country community knows it’s time to pick a venue for the 2026 high school state meet because the University of Minnesota plans to close historic Les Bolstad Golf Course.

But coaches are having a hard time letting go.

“Our community is devastated by the U of M decision with Les Bolstad,” St. Paul Como Park cross-country coach Tim Kersey said. “I think it’s extremely shortsighted.”

The university announced in June that it will sell the 141-acre property in Falcon Heights that includes the Bolstad course, which opened in 1916. The plan is to finish this golf season and then not reopen the course next year.

On Friday and Saturday at Bolstad, the Gophers will again host one of the nation’s biggest cross-country meets, the 39th annual Roy Griak Invitational. Minnesota’s top high school runners will be there before returning for the state meet Nov. 1.

Then what?

“Our preference is to stay where we are,” said Charlie Campbell, who oversees cross-country as associate director for the Minnesota State High School League. “Selfishly for the league … we would hope [the closure] doesn’t happen, but we’ll be ready if it does.”

Falcon Heights City Hall will hold an open house from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday for the community to speak out on the decision to close the course. The Falcon Heights City Council and Ramsey County Board of Commissioners have said they will not buy the course.

Selling the property could net the university tens of millions of dollars at a time when students face tuition hikes to address cuts in state and federal funding.

The university sounds firm about closing the course this fall.

“Announcing closure now provides clarity and allows for a thoughtful, well-planned transition for all involved,” a university spokesperson said.

On the Bolstad website, the university cites the “time-intensive process required to prepare the property for sale,” including environmental assessments, zoning evaluations and appraisals.

“Continuing to operate the course indefinitely until closing on the sale would delay this process, incur additional costs, and create logistical issues,” the U’s statement says.

Decades of tradition

Bolstad was the site for the state cross-country meet from 1964 to 1990, before the meet moved to St. Olaf in Northfield for three decades.

The event basically outgrew itself in 2021, when the MSHSL expanded cross-country from two to three classes. St. Olaf fulfilled its contract and then opted out.

“I think with six races [one for boys and girls for each class], making it a full day event, it put a lot of strain on resources at St. Olaf and the surrounding communities,” said Jeff Dickman, president of the Minnesota Cross Country Coaches Association. “There was a lot to manage for a town the size of Northfield.”

State meet crowds that approached 7,000 at St. Olaf grew closer to 10,000 when the event returned to Bolstad in 2023 and 2024.

And because the course is fully fenced in, the university has been able to charge admission, turning cross-country into a revenue sport.

“It’s not a huge moneymaker for us,” Campbell said, “but we are able to cover our expense for the tournament.”

The setting at Les Bolstad Golf Course, shown in 2023, is precious to cross-country coaches and runners. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Checking options

Soon after the university announced plans to close Bolstad, Lakeville North cross-country coach Chad Claybaugh gave a presentation to coaches, detailing nine alternatives.

The list: Majestic Oaks in Blaine, Little Falls Golf Club, Arrowood Resort in Alexandria, Stones Throw Golf Course in Milaca, St. John’s campus in Collegeville, Green Haven Golf Course in Anoka, Theodore Wirth Golf Course in Minneapolis, Arvig Park in Perham and Benson Park in North Mankato.

Scott Stallman, site director for the state meet, said he looked into Hazeltine National Golf Club’s availability.

“Checking with their people, it would be impossible,” he said. “They’re already in [2029] Ryder Cup mode.”

‘Perfectly designed’

Dickman, who is Rockford’s cross-country coach, drew comparisons to neighboring states and where they’ve held state meets.

“Wisconsin has had a similar location in Wisconsin Rapids for almost 30 years,” he said. “... South Dakota changes theirs frequently.”

Just what are coaches looking for in a course?

“You could ask eight coaches what is important to them, and you’ll probably get eight different answers,” Dickman said. “… I think coaches want something that is fair for all competitors but a strong test for racers.”

Bolstad has hills lined with ancient oak and maple trees.

“Kids love it,” Como Park’s Kersey said. “It’s their favorite course, but not because it’s an easy course. It’s a hard course. They like the challenge and love the huge hills. The start line can hold tons of people. It’s almost like it was perfectly designed for a cross-country course.”

Kersey grew up in St. Anthony Park, a short jog from the Bolstad course.

“It’s an emotional thing for a lot of people, especially for me,” he said. “Besides the cross-country piece, it’s just such a beautiful piece of land, and they’re gonna destroy it.”

An opportunity, too

In explaining Bolstad’s appeal, Stallman compared it to the thrill football players have when they advance to the Prep Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“I mean, those kids, when they walk in and see it, it’s unlike any meet they’ve been at,” he said. “There’s no setup quite like this.”

Wayzata girls cross-country coach Kalsey Beach raced the Bolstad course as a runner for St. Thomas. Now she’s coaching a team seeking its fourth consecutive state championship.

She called the Bolstad course “legendary.”

“So that part will be really sad,” she said. “But I always just feel intrigued about the opportunity and where we’ll end up.

“Opportunities always arise when doors open, so we’ll see what happens. I think there are some great spots that are raising their hand.”

Once a new site is picked, Claybaugh said, there will be “growing pains, as there are when you’re moving to a third venue in the last five, six years … Ultimately it will grow into being the championship experience that we desire.”

About the Author

Joe Christensen

Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter

Joe Christensen is our Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter and moved into this position after several years as an editor. Joe graduated from the University of Minnesota and spent 15 years covering Major League Baseball, including stops at the Riverside Press-Enterprise and Baltimore Sun. He joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2005.

