Minnesota’s cross-country community knows it’s time to pick a venue for the 2026 high school state meet because the University of Minnesota plans to close historic Les Bolstad Golf Course.

But coaches are having a hard time letting go.

“Our community is devastated by the U of M decision with Les Bolstad,” St. Paul Como Park cross-country coach Tim Kersey said. “I think it’s extremely shortsighted.”

The university announced in June that it will sell the 141-acre property in Falcon Heights that includes the Bolstad course, which opened in 1916. The plan is to finish this golf season and then not reopen the course next year.

On Friday and Saturday at Bolstad, the Gophers will again host one of the nation’s biggest cross-country meets, the 39th annual Roy Griak Invitational. Minnesota’s top high school runners will be there before returning for the state meet Nov. 1.

Then what?

“Our preference is to stay where we are,” said Charlie Campbell, who oversees cross-country as associate director for the Minnesota State High School League. “Selfishly for the league … we would hope [the closure] doesn’t happen, but we’ll be ready if it does.”

Falcon Heights City Hall will hold an open house from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday for the community to speak out on the decision to close the course. The Falcon Heights City Council and Ramsey County Board of Commissioners have said they will not buy the course.