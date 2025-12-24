Basketball Across Minnesota: Remembering the best basketball players of the past 25 years, and who belongs on the Mount Rushmore of Minnesota hoops.

The last decade of Minnesota high school basketball could arguably be the best in the state’s history.

Paige Bueckers, one of the most notable faces in basketball, burst onto the national scene at Hopkins and Connecticut, becoming the first high school girls player in the process to be on the cover of Slam magazine in 2020.

“Some of the stuff she was doing in high school was crazy,” said Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren, who played at Minnehaha Academy around the same time. “She’s extremely talented and very well deserving of all the credit she gets.”

Holmgren, like Bueckers, soared to the No. 1 player ranking in the country as a senior at Minnehaha Academy, while also earning almost every high school national player of the year honor in 2021.

A Mount Rushmore of Minnesota hoopers of the last quarter century wouldn’t be complete without Holmgren’s buddy Jalen Suggs, who also starred for Minnehaha and Gonzaga, plus Apple Valley legend Tyus Jones. Suggs and Jones are now NBA teammates with Orlando.

“It’s great to see all that talent come out of Minnesota,” Holmgren said. “Especially knowing and seeing where we all came from.”

And why stop there. Here’s a holiday treat and something to debate over Christmas. A list of the top 25 boys and girls basketball players in the last 25 years (since the 2000-01 season), broken into categories.

Mount Rushmore

Paige Bueckers

Hopkins • 2020