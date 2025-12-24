Baboucarr Ann, Maple Grove: The 6-5 junior established himself as the go-to scorer for the Crimson by averaging 26 points in three wins, including 33 points at Alexandria and 24 points at East Ridge.
Jaxon Boschee, Bemidji: The senior sharpshooter erupted for 43 points in a win vs. St. Michael-Albertville and 34 points in a victory over South St. Paul, combining to shoot 15-for-22 from three-point range and 19-for-19 from the free-throw line in the two games.
Natalie Bremer, Minnesota State: The 5-11 senior from Lake City averaged 26 points, five steals and five rebounds in wins at Sioux Falls and Southwest Minnesota State to help the Mavericks improve to 13-0.
Avery Koenen, North Dakota State: The 6-3 junior and former Montevideo standout led the Bison during an eight-game winning streak, highlighted by her 29 points and 12 rebounds Dec. 16 in an 82-80 overtime win against Pepperdine.
Samantha Voll, Monticello: The St. Thomas recruit broke the school single-game scoring record Dec. 19 with 52 points in a 79-52 victory against Moorhead. Voll also became Monticello’s all-time girls scoring leader this season.
Minnesotans in the NBA: Tre Jones gets in a groove
Chicago Bulls guard and ex-Apple Valley standout Tre Jones had 11 points, including 7-for-7 on free throws, and five assists Dec. 21 in a 152-150 win at Atlanta in the highest-scoring NBA game this season. The Bulls were on a three-game winning streak entering Dec. 23, with Jones averaging 12.7 points and 7.3 assists during that stretch off the bench, which included 11 points, 11 assists and three steals in a Dec. 17 win vs. Cleveland.
